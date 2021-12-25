BTS’s SUGA tests are positive for COVID-19; Sex And The City star Chris Noth faces sexual misconduct allegations from fourth victim and more





BTS SUGA has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the most disappointing news before Christmas. He spent many days in the United States because he had many personal commitments. The good part is that he is asymptomatic and has not contacted other members of BTS. Our Beloved Summer OST Christmas Tree has been released. The song is sung by Kim Taehyung aka V. It is trending on Billboard Trending Songs as expected. A fourth alleged victim has spoken out against Sex And The City star Chris Noth, claiming he assaulted her in an apartment. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave fans a photo of their baby girl, Lilibet Diana at Christmas. Here is a preview Also Read – BTS SUGA Tests Positive For COVID-19: From Depression To A Painful Torn Shoulder, Min Yoongi Fought Health Setbacks To Come Out Stronger BTS SUGA tested positive for COVID-19

Shocking! Chris Noth's fourth alleged victim speaks out

Sex And The City star Chris Noth is caught in the midst of a hot #MeToo scandal. His fourth alleged victim, singer and songwriter Lisa Gentile revealed a shocking incident in 2002. She told a press conference that he groped her in his apartment and his behavior worsened when she did not give in. got more aggressive and put both hands on my breasts and started to squeeze them very hard on my shirt. I was trying to get him to stop. Read more: Sex and The City star Chris Noth charged with sexual assault for the fourth time, victim reveals shocking details Meghan Markle and Prince Harry give us a glimpse of their daughter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally given fans a glimpse of their baby girl, Lilibet Diana. Also pictured is their two-year-old son Archie Harrison. The couple will be spending X’Mas at their home in California. They don’t disclose much about their plans. This is the top Hollywood news of the day. Stay tuned daily for the hottest scoop and gossip. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

