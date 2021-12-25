Colonial pineapple | Williamsburg Yorktown Daily





Many decorations used fruits such as pineapples and apples to make the decorations more eye-catching for the celebrations. (Alexa Doiron / JMJ Daily) WILLIAMSBURG – One of Colonial Williamsburg’s most enduring symbols this time of year is the pineapple. It adorns the doors and decor of the colonial district. What’s the reason for this tropical addition to the Historic Triangle’s winter vacation season? Despite its often misunderstood connection to Hawaii, the origins of pineapple began in South America. Historians believe that native tribes took pineapple to the Caribbean islands and it was there that Christopher Columbus discovered it. He raved about how this is the tastiest treat ever and has become much sought after. Only one major problem for West Europeans who carved out the sweet fruit: it rotted quickly on the long trip back across the Atlantic. The fruit received the nickname “pineapple” because of its outward resemblance to a pine cone (which was a symbol of power dating back to ancient Roman times) and its texture and flavor similar to that of an apple. Never being discouraged by something as concise as exporting, the wealthy in British society had a strong demand for it. The Caribbean plantations grew the ripe fruit, and when the British began to settle in the New World, those who could afford it continued to seek out the fruit to satiate their pineapple cravings. At the end of the 17th century, pineapple took on a rather “holy” meaning when the British began to associate it with Christianity after observing that it took one fruit to give its life for another. Sir Christopher Wren began incorporating pineapple into his designs around 1681, displaying it prominently on the church’s finials. Although they found themselves closer to the Caribbean, bringing pineapple to Virginia was still very difficult and therefore the possibility of having a pineapple, let alone eating it, was rare. These were easier to carry during the colder months due to the cold temperatures which kept the pineapple a bit longer. In the 18th century, pineapple became the inspiration for Colonial-era artists, who added its face to everything from cutlery to concrete ornaments on the houses of the upper crust of Virginia. When a pastry chef was lucky enough to have a pineapple on his doorstep, a special operation took place. Residents were able to rent the pineapple to place it at the center of their official dinners. After all, those dinners and celebrations were a way to assert her status in the social chain and what better way than to display tropical fruits? Once distributed and ready to be consumed, the confectioner then resold it at a very high price. What we consider today to be the frequent use of pineapple in holiday settings around the Historic Triangle is not entirely historically accurate. According to Colonial Williamsburg, it wasn’t until the 1930s that pineapples were incorporated into seasonal greenery as a symbol of early Virginia hospitality. The next time you’re wondering what to put in the center of your festive table, put the ham aside, forget a cornucopia or your grandma’s vase. Do like our first ancestors in Virginia: get out the pineapple.

