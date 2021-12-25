When Salman Khan was warned by Bhagyashree to keep distance to avoid affair rumors





Sooraj Barjatya’s film Maine Pyar Kiya was released in 1989. The film is considered one of Salman Khan’s most iconic and beloved films. The film also gave Bhagyashree who became an overnight star and won a million hearts with the portrayal of a shy girl facing Salman. However, to everyone’s surprise, she left Bollywood and married businessman turned actor / producer Himalaya Dasani. Even after so many years, many still remember her. The actress once recalled an amusing incident that had occurred on set of the film involving her husband and Salman. In 2017, during a conversation with ETimes, Bhagyashree recalled candid moments from the making of the iconic film, Maine Pyaar Kiya. She revealed how she warned her co-star Salman Khan to stay away from her to avoid dating rumors. The actress said, “Salman was the first to know about my relationship with the Himalayas while filming the song, Dil Deewana. He was following me around and humming the song in my ear. I kept warning him that people would start talking about us. After pissing me off for half a day, he told me he knew about Himalayas. He even suggested that I call Himalayas there. They were cordial when they got together. met. Bhagyashree then added, “My (Himalayan) husband was possessive and he wasn’t comfortable seeing me romanticize other men on screen. In fact, my in-laws are more comfortable and cooler that I play than him. The actress’ son, Abhimanyu Dassani, also hosted a live Instagram chat in which he revealed stories about Maine Pyaar Kiya’s creation. Revealing one of his fondest memories, he said: “There is this memory that I have clearly of Maine Pyar Kiya. Nobody knows it, but Sooraj Barjatya, the director, had actually been chasing my mother for more a month before she said “yes” to the movie. It was really something and it’s something that I look back on so far. I just wish that someday I would have the chance or the privilege to have a filmmaker chasing me like that for a role, that would be a really nice feeling. Must read: When Sushant Singh Rajput burst into tears while paying homage to her mother, making everyone cry Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

