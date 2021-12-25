Ankita Lokhande’s Marathi Bridal Look With Vicky Jain In New Photos Won Hearts: Here’s What The Actor Wore | Fashion trends





Actor Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain in a grand wedding ceremony, attended by family and friends, a few weeks ago. Photos of their wedding ceremonies have captured hearts on the Internet. On Friday, Ankita shared another set of photos of the big traditional Marathi-style welcome her family had planned for Vicky and her family. Ankita has become a traditional Maharashtrian bride for the post-marriage ceremony. Ankita shared several photos on her Instagram page that saw her posing with her husband, Vicky Jain, and their family members. The Pavitra actor Rishta also shared his solo photos online, which are more magical than ever in a traditional ensemble. She wore a yellow-red sari for the post-wedding ceremony. Take a look at the photos: Ankita’s traditional look includes a silk saree in the bright yellow hue full of subtle gold embroidery done across six yards. Its beauty has been enhanced by a patti border embroidered with gold and red. The actor draped the six yards in the traditional Marathi style and looked stunning. READ ALSO | Ankita Lokhande flaunts a bridal glow in 80k Silk Saree With Husband Vicky Jain For Birthdays: All Pics Ankita teamed her saree with a quarter-length sleeve blouse in a tailored red hue and gold floral embroidery. Ultimately, a matching red dupatta with a similar thread works as the choli completed Ankita’s bridal outfit. Ankita styled her Marathi bridal look with a choker necklace adorned with stones and pearls, matching layered jhumkis, a traditional nath, rings, bracelets, kamar bandh and green-gold bracelets. A delicate half-moon-shaped bindi and ornate sandals completed the accessories. For glam, Ankita went for a braided updo in the middle adorned with white gajra, mascara-covered lashes, a pink lip tint, smoky eyeshadow, flushed cheeks, and glowing skin. READ ALSO | Katrina Kaif and Ankita Lokhande in Patralekhaa and Yami Gautam: The Most Beautiful Celebrity Brides of 2021 As for Vicky, he complemented the bride in a kurta and pajama piece. He was wearing a bandhgala kurta with an asymmetric drape to the side and straight cut white pants. Beige colored dress shoes, a neat beard and side-swept hairstyle completed her look. What do you think of Ankita and Vicky’s sets?

