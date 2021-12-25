14-year-old girl Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shot and killed when Los Angeles Police opened fire on suspect at a Burlington store





Los Angeles police on Thursday shot dead a 14-year-old girl who was in a Burlington store in North Hollywood as police opened fire on a suspect who assaulted a woman earlier, the department said. The suspect was also killed. The LAPD believe the girl was hit by a stray bullet that went through a locker room wall, CBS Los Angeles reported. The 14-year-old was identified by the LA County Coroner’s Office on Friday as Valentina Orellana-Peralta. The name of the suspect has not yet been released. The woman who was assaulted was taken to hospital with what authorities described as moderate to severe head and face injuries. Witnesses told the station that a man who acted erratically hit her with a bicycle lock. Police officers work near a shattered glass door at a Burlington store in North Hollywood, Calif., After police shot dead an assault suspect and a 14-year-old girl on December 23, 2021. Ringo HW Chiu / AP

Officers attended the store, which was packed with holiday shoppers, shortly before noon Thursday after receiving 911 calls reporting an argument and gunfire, LAPD officials said. “As the officers responded, they arrived at this location and began a search, looking for a suspect,” said LAPD captain Stacy Spell. “While carrying out this search for a suspect, officers encountered an individual who was assaulting another and a shootout involving an officer occurred. The suspect was killed and one of the bullets went through drywall behind him and hit the young girl, who was in a locker room with her mother, police said. When asked if the girl was shot by police, Los Angeles Deputy Police Chief Dominic Choi said, “As a preliminary matter, we believe this bullet was an officer bullet.” He called it a “tragic and unfortunate sequence of events”. Investigators found no weapons at the scene. They said a “steel or metal cable lock, a very heavy lock” found near the suspect may have been used in the assault. “This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for all involved,” Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement Thursday evening. “I am deeply sorry for the loss of the life of this young girl and I know that there are no words that can ease the unimaginable pain for the family.” Moore pledged a “full, full and transparent investigation” into the shooting and said recordings of 911 calls, store security video and police body camera footage would be released by Monday. The California Department of Justice is investigating the shooting, Attorney General Rob Bonta said. -The Associated Press contributed reporting. New Trends Download our free app For the latest news and analysis, download the free CBS News app

