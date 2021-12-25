Photo Gallery: A Walk Through The Great Dickensian Christmas Fair





Don’t let COVID-19 rob you of the holiday cheer! The Great Dickensian Christmas Fair at Cow Palace in Daly City is an annual month-long tradition that will magically transport you to London in the days of Charles Dickens. Mingle with 19th century Londoners dressed in traditional Victorian attire while welcoming you with an authentic Cockney accent. Stroll the hay-laden aisles filled with Dickensian characters like Bob Crachit, Jacob Marley, and Tiny Tim while feasting on Christmas pudding. Due to the pandemic, organizers have changed this year’s event so that visitors can enjoy 19th-century London in the pandemic-friendly comfort of their car (or horse-drawn carriage, according to the events brochure). Along the way, Victorian figures in cars added whimsical fun to the traffic behind the wheel. (Photo: CAROLYN CONSIDINE / The Stanford Daily) TThe spirit of Christmas permeates the driveway with Christmas trees and gifts lining the course. (Photo: CAROLYN CONSIDINE / The Stanford Daily) Nonetheless, this driving adventure is sure to ignite the Christmas spirit in everyone. Even Ebenezer Scrooge could smile. As I entered the Cow Palace parking lot, I was greeted with a large Welcome to Dickens London banner and a plethora of English flags. The welcome banner and Union Jacks mark the entrance to 19th century London. (Photo> CAROLYN CONSIDINE / The Stanford Daily) After a quick stop to place your food order, I highly recommend the fish and chips, Christmas pudding, and hot chocolate. I went down a ramp and entered the Mad Sals yards. Cars drive down the carriageway for Dickensian entertainment. (Photo: CAROLYN CONSIDINE / The Stanford Daily) Musicians from Mad Sals Dock Yards perform for a packed car audience in the Drive Thru Dickens London Fair. (Photo: CAROLYN CONSIDINE / The Stanford Daily) It was at Mad Sals that I found myself face to face with a group of hardworking chimney sweeps, covered in soot after long days of work. A chimney sweep, Devin Gregory, tells funny stories to passing drivers. (Photo: CAROLYN CONSIDINE / The Stanford Daily) They kindly remind you to tune your radio to 89.1 FM to listen to holiday music in English while you take in the views. Chimney sweep gang member Devin Gregory expressed his enthusiasm for the event. It’s the best Christmas party, Gregory said. I’m here with my friends. This is what Christmas is meant to be. Drivers are frightened by the haunting ghost of Jacob Marley as he walks through the Scrooges house. (Photo: CAROLYN CONSIDINE / The Stanford Daily) The jovial ghost of the Christmas present from A Christmas Carol, sends joy to the conductors who watch one of the scenes from the paintings of Dickens Fairs. (Photo: CAROLYN CONSIDINE / The Stanford Daily) As my chariot propels itself towards the last living tableaux, Scrooge shakes hands with Bob Spit before proclaiming that I will double your salary. Incredulous Bob Cratchit shakes hands with Scrooges after receiving a raise. (Photo: CAROLYN CONSIDINE / The Stanford Daily) Later, Scrooges Third Spirit reminded me that my tomorrow is never defined by my past. Perhaps this is what inspired the organizers to make such bold changes at this year’s fair. Food chain worker Kirsten Upchurch echoed this view. The modified program has been a wonderful learning experience for us, she said. Scrooge contemplates life on his gravestone. (Photo: CAROLYN CONSIDINE / The Stanford Daily) After reveling in a few more fascinating scenes of London, my trip ended at the stage in the Convent Garden where a chimney sweep playfully transformed car horns into music. The traveling companions devoured their hearty London dinners in an open-air environment. At Pennygaffs Stage, cheerful music elevates the holiday spirit. (Photo: CAROLYN CONSIDINE / The Stanford Daily) Cars line up for the next Dickensian stage delight. (Photo: CAROLYN CONSIDINE / The Stanford Daily) At the Covent Garden Theater, cars line up like a drive-in to watch the festivities and clap with horns. (Photo: CAROLYN CONSIDINE / The Stanford Daily) So if you want to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit, a visit to Drive Through Dickens could be the event for you. It is certainly not a gossip event. Tickets went quickly, so save the date for a holiday tradition next year. This event is truly a COVID-friendly Christmas miracle.

