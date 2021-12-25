Former Indian captain almost married actress Sarika

It was June 25, 1983 when Kapil Dev Ramlal Nikhanj, better known as Kapil Dev, first lifted in Indian cricket history every cricketers dream trophy, ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy. The victory was iconic in itself because Kapil’s side beat the fierce West Indies in the final at Lord’s by 43 points.

The former Indian captain is often regarded as one of the greatest and most versatile captains in world cricket. According to the Cricket Bible, Wisden named him Indian Cricketer of the Century in 2002. However, few people know about his personal life and love affair with his wife, Romi Bhatia, which includes a large chapter in his relationship. with Legend of the South, Kamal Haasan’s ex-wife and actress, Sarika.

The love story of Kapil Dev and Sarika

Kapil Dev and gorgeous South Indian actress Sarika were single when they first met. According to several reports, it was Ms. Manoj Kumar’s idea to reunite Kapil and Sarika. After talking to each other, Kapil and Sarika quickly formed a wonderful bond of friendship.

Soon their closeness had started to make headlines in the gossip columns. According to an article published at the time in the Hindustan Times, it was said that Kapil took Sarika to meet her parents in the Punjab, as the two were soon to be married.

The breakup of Kapil Dev and Sarika

Everything was going very well until it was announced that Kapil Dev had severed his relationship with Sarika. The whole nation was talking about their breakup, but neither had clarified the reason in public.

According to reports and multiple sources, the reason for their breakup was that Kapil Dev had started to fall in love with another woman and denied entering into marriage with Sarika. It was later reported that the lady was none other than his then girlfriend and now his wife, Romi Bhatia.

Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia

Former Indian captain, wife of Kapil Dev, Romi Bhatia is a businesswoman. After her marriage to Kapil, she began to run her family’s new hotel business, Kaptain Retreat (formerly Kapil Hotel). The hotel is in Chandigarh, and alongside this Romi Bhatia also takes care of other small businesses in her family. The formidable lady had never shied away from talking about her relationship with Kapil Dev and had always been quite vocal about her personal life.

The love story of Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia

It was the former cricketer, Kapil Dev’s close friend Sunil Bhatia, who introduced him to one of his friends, the gorgeous Romi Bhatia. Kapil Dev’s first meeting with Romi Bhatia took place in Delhi, after the former Indian captain invited him to attend India’s test match against the West Indies in 1979.

The businesswoman, Romi Bhatia, had accepted the invitation, and now it was Kapil Dev’s turn to impress her to the max. Well, the iconic drummer not only knocked her out but also recorded a huge personal landmark for himself on the same day. Against the strong West Indies team, Kapil Dev had marked his first century. On that day, not only Romi Bhatia, but the whole world was in awe of Kapil Dev’s cricket prowess.

Kapil Dev’s proposal to Romi Bhatia

In Kapil Dev’s book, Triumph of the Spirit, the legendary cricketer had unveiled his proposal to Romi Bhatia, and it is nothing but pure film. The first thing that makes it a dream proposition is that Romi Bhatia and Kapil Dev were traveling on a local train when he asked her the question.

As they were traveling around Mumbai, a large billboard appeared in front of them, with Kapil Dev’s photo on it. The cricketer immediately asked Romi to capture him and offered him the idea that they could show this picture to their children. Yes you read that correctly, indeed a masterstroke of the cricketer. He said,

“Dear, would you like to take pictures of this beautiful place? We can show the picture to our children in the future.”

After Kapil Dev’s splendid proposal, Romi Bhatia blushes at first, then takes her time, and ends up accepting her idea of ​​unity later.

Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia’s wedding

Former Indian captain, Kapil Dev proposed Romi Bhatia in 1979, and the madly in love couple began dating without disclosing the news to the media. After a few years, in 1980, Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia got married, and the two embarked on their life together.

Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia’s daughter

After their wedding, Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia embraced parenthood as they welcomed a beautiful girl into their lives on January 16, 1996, whom they lovingly named Amiya Dev. Worshipful father, Kapil Dev never misses an opportunity to pour out his immense love for his daughter in his interviews. For example, once at a promotional event in Mumbai, he gave his daughter credit for making him a tech enthusiast. He said,

“My daughter has helped me because she is young and quite savvy with these things. I see her and I was inspired to stay in tune with the times.”

The net worth of Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia

Kapil Dev Net Worth

One of the greatest cricketers of all time, Kapil Dev’s net worth is $ 30 million (Rs. 220 crore), according to a report in Celebrity Net Worth. The Haryana Hurricane earns a huge sum from her comments on several sports shows, events and branded mentions. The former cricketer also owns a 5% stake in well-known security systems services company Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd. Kapil also owns a company, Dev Musco Lighting Pvt. Ltd.

Romi Bhatia’s net worth

Romi Bhatia’s net worth is around Rs. 10-15 crores. The businesswoman owns stakes in several companies and businesses, according to several reports.

Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia’s love story will soon be seen on the big screen in the long-awaited film, ’83. In the biopic, Ranveer Singh plays legendary drummer Kapil Dev, while the actor’s real wife and actress, Deepika Padukone, stars as Kapil’s wife, Romi Bhatia’s character.

