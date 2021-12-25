Hollywood got it wrong about the Matrix franchise, these movies are awesome

Everyone always says that no matter what your generation, watching “Star Wars” makes you feel like a 10 year old again. But for millennials, the experience of watching “The Matrix” takes us back to being 16 or 17, a difficult time of transition and waiting – and a time when we really can’t wait to scream bullshit. . The Wachowskis have created a franchise that is all about punching holes in inherited wisdom and celebrating acceptance of truth, no matter how painful, rather than heartwarming lies. And for a brief moment at the turn of the millennium, it looked like “The Matrix” could be the new “Star Wars”.

Who were we kidding?

Rather, Hollywood has become a sexless, bloodless blockbuster factory that collectively serves as a monument to our 10-year selves, and the “The Matrix” franchise has been largely forgotten. But even at that point in 1999 when “The Matrix” outclassed “The Phantom Menace” in critical esteem and garnered attention, those who had the green light got it wrong in creating the Wachowskis, reducing it to its purest form. most superficial aspects. It is a sensitive point that Lana Wachowski is explicitly part of “The Matrix Resurrections”. And it’s a sharp cultural commentary, within the pitfalls of the franchise, that encourages us to take a look at what those movies really were – not what the group-thinking discourse around them was telling us. said they were.

Related

Related

In this first episode in 18 years, we learn that the machines that control most of the world saved Neo’s life after he negotiated peace between them and humanity, but once again trapped him in the dark. matrix. He believes he is a video game designer and created the story of the early films as a trilogy of immersive role-playing players. But of course, these events are real memories for Neo that he sublimated beyond recognition. His boss, Smith (Jonathan Groff, a shocking surrogate about Hugo Weaving), tells him that the game company’s parent company, Warner Bros., is going to make a fourth “Matrix” game “with them or without them.” and so Neo might as well just get on board even if he didn’t initially think there was anything new to say.

The creative committee he will be working with is obsessed with rediscovering the feeling people had when they first experienced “The Matrix”. Christina Ricci even seems to just deliver a line about how focus groups continued to use the keywords “fresh” and “original” to describe it. And they focused on everything that fascinated Hollywood executives around 2000: the feeling of ‘cool’, the metallic color scheme, the trench coats, the sunglasses and, of course, those two words related to never to “The Matrix” and its innovations. VFX: “bullet time”.

Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

This slow-motion virtual cinematography technique was the stylistic signature of “The Matrix”, and suddenly it appeared everywhere, from an obvious imitation of “The Matrix” like the Jet Li-starrer “The One” (a wink eye to the own quasi-messianic title) to the basic kitch of the cable of “Witchblade” of TNT. And of course a million ads. Wachowski’s mockery of “bullet time” in “The Matrix Resurrections”, however, goes beyond a satire of market saturation. The Analyst (Neil Patrick Harris), the program responsible for designing the latest version of the current Matrix that keeps most of humanity trapped, deploys bullet time against Neo. Now our hero is seeing time so slowed down that he can’t do anything at all. Its characteristic feature becomes a prison.

Perhaps this is the fate of all that is truly “fresh” and “original”: to be stripped of its original artistic motives and endlessly copied for commerce, or turned into a weapon by “fans” for their own. own combative ends.

In a way, “The Matrix Resurrections” offers a more explicit version of David Lynch’s cultural critique featured in “Twin Peaks: The Return”. In that show, Lynch turned series frontman Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) into an empty shell with nothing but the brand name fan-worshiped tics – a fondness for cherry pie and coffee, a catchphrase. here and there – all detached from any human motivation, personality, desire or motivation. The art of film and television is rarely so complex as it is irreducible, and, in a parody of Hollywood’s “shut up and play the hits” mentality towards franchises, Lynch showed that “Twin Peaks” was very. reducible. Obviously, “The Matrix” was too.

But by focusing on the cool side of “The Matrix,” people missed its heart. All of the “Matrix” films are about fighting apathy on an existential level, though it’s not just about taking action or “saving the world”, but facing the truth. And they’re political in a way almost no blockbuster has been since, suggesting that we buy systems assuming the people who created them follow the same rules they created for us. (Quite often they aren’t.) Before Neo even understands the truth about the Matrix, the agents – law enforcement – display their power, deny Neo his phone call, plant a tracker inside him, and literally seal his mouth.

Far from being just cool, these are deeply sincere and serious films. Like in a fairy tale, Trinity brings Neo back to life by declaring her love to him. Then, in “Reloaded”, Neo must choose between saving humanity and saving Trinity – he chooses the latter, believing that humanity is unwittingly locked in a cycle of destruction and rebirth so toxic that it is best to break this. cycle even if it means ending the human race once and for all. And that sincerity sounds drastic – especially in “Reloaded,” when that fairytale love is presented as naturally going hand in hand with orgy. Why shouldn’t romance involve sexual liberation to this degree? (Let this scene be as maligned as it is says more about the Puritanism of its detractors.) It set the stage for what could have been adult franchise blockbusters, R-rated shows that didn’t. not abandoned such a key aspect of the human being. experience: desire.

Warner Bros. / Courtesy of Everett Collection

The “Matrix” films are not perfect. The Wachowski’s Stanley Kubrick-derived “pull more takes” approach to sequels results in staid performances and airless moments. And why, in a franchise about resistance to subtle control systems, must Nokia phones, Ducati motorcycles and the Cadillac CTS have to receive such advertising love? (No shadow over this “Reloaded” highway chase, perhaps the best action scene of the past 20 years.) Jean Baudrillard, whose “Simulacra and Simulation” makes a brutal appearance near the start of the 1999 film, went so far as to denounce this first film as “a film that The Matrix would make on The Matrix”, and he is right, fortunately approached by the insistence of the sequels on the futility of the Messianic figures and the near impossibility of breaking the cycles of control.

But in an era when R-rated blockbusters are so few – and when they do happen, like the films “Deadpool” and “The Suicide Squad”, are often just an excuse to amplify the more horrific and “outrageous” juvenilia. “. Ends like so many chuckles in class – the ‘Matrix’ movies give the impression of getting a glimpse of Hollywood tent culture that could have been. Personal, sexual, political, not wanting to sacrifice real emotion for the benefit of scenes of jokes that “play”. This appeal to our 17 year old selves hungry for new experiences, not just our blue pill 10 year old selves seeking solace in the familiar. A miracle that you know may not happen again. Except with the “Resurrections”, it was.

Follow that white rabbit? Some of us still want to stay in Wonderland and see how far this rabbit hole goes.

Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.