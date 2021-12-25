Laredoan shines brightly in Hollywood

The Laredoans have always shone both in the city and the outdoors, but one of them has worked in the bright lights of Hollywood for years and is now set to return with a job that will speak to the border area.

Josie Nericcio, an assistant sound editor at Warner Brothers TV in Los Angeles, has worked in the entertainment industry for years. However, she now wants to work on her own creative works with the aim of telling her own stories and what she has seen growing up in the border regions.

I am an assistant sound editor in film and television and have also had success as a writer, Nericcio said. I wrote two episodes for Nickelodeons Hey Arnold, participated in several network writing programs, and my book of poems, Rio Grande Anthology, was recently turned into a video series.

Nericcio was born and raised in Laredo and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a film degree. She then moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Probably because the only people you hear about are the ones who achieve great things, Nericcio said. Success comes in all sizes. I grew up loving movies and television. I knew I wanted to end up in the entertainment business somehow, so I got a film degree and moved to Los Angeles.

She said that what inspired her the most was film, television and literature. However, she sees entertainment as anything that is done right to capture people’s attention from start to finish.

If done right, they have the ability to transport you to a different world or a different way of thinking, Nericcio said. They have the power to transform you. It is modern magic and the best kind of art.

His brother, William Nericcio, is Professor of English and Comparative Literature at San Diego State University, where he also sits on the faculties of the Center for Latin American Studies and the Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies. He is very proud of his sister. William himself also runs a master’s program in cultural studies, MALAS and is the director of SDSU Press.

Josie is my big sister, and when we were little she taught me to read, William said. I remember writing in pencil on the walls of a metal storage hut we kept outside. I have always been amazed by his work, the depth of feelings, the range, the humor.

Josie said at first that she wasn’t that excited about the sound but instead wanted to focus on editing images. However, as she became more involved in the entertainment industry, she began to develop a love for the post-production arts.

Initially, I wanted to be an image editor, but decided it wasn’t for me, Nericcio said. I found that I was more comfortable as an assistant editor, someone who oversees the post-production process and does a bit of everything.

The first feature films she worked on weren’t in California but rather in her native Texas. The two films were 1918 and The Trip to Bountiful, both written by Horton Foote.

They were shot in Texas and I worked on them before I moved to California, Nericcio said. I was an assistant photo editor and I was in the editing room with the editor, director and Mr. Foote every day during the shoot. It was hard work but everyone on the production was professional and respectful of the project and Mr. Foote and his wife, Lillian, were lovely people.

Nericcio says she also enjoyed the experience because she got to be part of a production that ultimately landed an Oscar for the film’s lead artist.

It was a wonderful experience, and Geraldine Page won the Oscar for Best Actress for The Trip to Bountiful, which made it really special, Nericcio said.

Nericcio says his career in the film industry hasn’t been the easiest. However, she added that anyone looking to venture into the entertainment industry can do so simply by making a plan and getting to know the people of the Los Angeles area, and then planning to relocate.

I would tell them to know what you want to do, said Nericcio. Do you want to write, direct, produce, act? The more specific you are with your goals, the more directly you can aim at your goals. And try connecting with someone who lives or works in Los Angeles before you move. I was lucky to have a few friends from UT who were already there. They were just able to answer basic questions like where is the cheapest and safest place to live in LA.

William says he hopes that many people in Gateway City also venture out and shine in places like Hollywood, as he believes more stories about border regions need to be accurately shared by people who live here and not. by people who are just in Hollywood telling their own versions of their stories. He also believes the local media should focus on more people like his sister and others who venture out of Laredo and make names for themselves in an effort to inspire people to do just that.

I am incredibly proud of her work, so many of us grow up in Laredo wanting more, she is one of those who have succeeded, he said. As for people who don’t know, it’s as much the fault of Laredo’s media as anyone. I don’t remember there being stories every night on KGNS or in the Laredo (Morning) Times about people dedicating their lives to the arts. We were inundated with stories growing up that Laredo was a center of commerce, a gateway to Mexico, which it is. There were always fewer stories about all the professors, scientists, artists and more who came from Laredo.

Regarding her plans at the moment, Nericcio says she will focus on her own creative work and try to continue to develop her own writing.

I’m now focusing on drama writing, Nericcio said. My one-act play, El Arbol, won the 2020 Maxim Mazumdar New Plays Competition and will premiere in March 2022 at the Alleyway Theater in Buffalo, New York. And, with the release of the videos of my poems, Rio Grande Anthology, I wish I could publish them in book form and see other theater companies perform the monologues.

