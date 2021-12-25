Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan’s 83 to script the story as they step out on the world’s tallest mobile theater in Ladakh: Bollywood News





The most anticipated sports biopic 83 with Ranveer Singh made the headlines. The film that tells the story of the Cricket World Cup victory in 1983 has been one of the most anticipated releases. And a historical film like 83, Interestingly, it is also set to come out on the world’s tallest mobile theater in Leh Ladakh at 11,562 feet, which is also a historic moment for the film. With the aim of providing a world-class digital cinema viewing experience accessible to all corners of India, PictureTime Digiplex, a mobile digital cinema company, has become the highest altitude cinema cinema in the world by installing his inflatable theater in Leh (Ladakh) in August earlier this year, where the film Bellbottom was also screened. As the current nail bite temperature drops to minus in Ladakh, with Picturetime’s unique ambient control theater using a state-of-the-art heating installation, audiences could comfortably watch the movie over twenty degrees in the inflatable enclosure. Kabir Khans 83 witness the day one release in PictureTimes Mobile digital cinema, not only in Ladakh, but also in Hisaar and Arunachal Pradesh, where the company has installed more for these Digiplexes. At 83 Aired on the PictureTimes mobile digital inflatable theater, director Kabir Khan expresses My Limitless Joy83 shown starting today in Ladakh, at the Picturetimes inflatable theater, the world’s tallest theater at 11,562 feet. It is spectacular. I look forward to the audience’s reaction to the film. Ladakh not only occupies a special place in our film but it is also very dear to my heart because I spent months trekking there during my studies. It really is special. Shibasish Sarkar, producer of 83 and the former CEO of the Reliance group said: 83 is our labor of love.

We would love everyone to watch this movie, and I’m so happy to know that thanks to the PictureTimes Inflatable Theater, our movie would reach the interiors of this country where a good movie watching experience is still a far-fetched dream. Through these inflatable theaters, 83 reached not only Ladakh but also the interiors of Hisaar and Arunachal Pradesh. It is indeed a great initiative Sushil Chaudhary, founder and CEO of Picturetime, says the Himalayan region is a screen-deprived region. Following the pandemic, we are taking a look at the Himalayan states as Phase 1 of the PictureTimes screen goes live. From the Himalayan states, we aim to move to central India. It is an honor for us to bring a historic film like 83 into this country. Apart from Leh, 83 will also be screened in our cinemas in Hisaar and Arunachal Pradesh respectively. The vision has always been to bring the newly released films to theaters screens in starving areas of this country also on release day. With the projection of a film larger than life like 83, it is indeed a defining moment for us. ALSO READ: 83: Ranveer Singh & Kapil Dev Remember Cricketer Yashpal Sharma Who Died This Year More Pages: 83 Box Office Collection, 83 Movie Reviews BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

