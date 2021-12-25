Valentina Orellana-Peralta identified as victim of LAPD





The Los Angeles coroner on Friday identified the 14 year old girl who was shot dead by police in a Burlington locker room. Valentina Orellana-Peralta died when police opened fire on a suspect shortly before noon Thursday on the second floor of the North Hollywood clothing store, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The suspect, a man who allegedly assaulted a woman, also died in the shooting. The chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for all involved, Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement Thursday evening. I am deeply sorry for the loss of the life of this young girl and know that there are no words that can ease the unimaginable pain for the family. Officers were responding to a report that someone was assaulted with a deadly weapon and shots were fired, LAPD captain Stacy Spell said Thursday. Investigators did not find a weapon at the scene. Witnesses told KCBS-TVthat the suspect, who has not been identified, began to act erratically, threatening to throw items from the upper floor and attacked a woman with a bicycle lock shortly after in the crowded store of holiday buyers. Following:Los Angeles police kill 14-year-old girl by shooting suspect in Burlington store Police shot the suspect but one of the bullets went through drywall behind the man and killed Valentina, who was in a locker room with her mother, police said. The woman who was assaulted by the suspect was taken to hospital with injuries to her head, face and arms, officials said Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether she had been shot. The California Department of Justice is investigating the incident and will forward its findings to the Special Prosecutions Section for independent review, according to Attorney General Rob Bonta. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department plans to release footage from closed-circuit cameras and body-worn cameras to police, along with radio calls and other information before Monday, Moore told theLos Angeles Times. Moore said while the investigation will determine what happened, it does not appear that the officer who fired the gun knew there was anyone behind the wall. There isn’t a police officer in America who would want this type of circumstance to happen, Moore told the outlet. In 2021, Los Angeles police killed at least 36 people 12 to death, a substantial increase from the past two years, according to the Times. Prior to the rise, police shootings hit a 30-year low in 2019 after declining from a high of over 100 per year in the 1990s. A similar confrontation occurred in July 2018 when LAPD agents accidentally shot and killed a woman in a Trader Joes store. Authorities said Gene Evin Atkins shot his grandmother and girlfriend before leading police in a chase that ended when he crashed his car outside the store. The ensuing shooting killed Melyda Corado, 27, the store’s deputy manager. Atkins held employees and buyers hostage for three hours before surrendering, authorities said. Atkins has pleaded not guilty to the murder. Prosecutors found two police officers were acting legally when they returned the shots from Atkins. Contribution: Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY;The Associated Press

