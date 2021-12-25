Entertainment
It took Ranveer Singh six months to perfect Kapil Dev’s famous take
New Delhi: Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh, who receives the love and appreciation of cricket and movie fans for playing Kapil Dev in ’83’, revealed it took him six months to perfect this famous shot. reverse, which was taken by the legendary cricketer to fire Sir Viv Richards from a delivery from Madan Lal on June 25, 1983.
“83” got a bumper opening at the box office. And the Bollywood idol is in awe after receiving such a positive response from fans, and the “love and respect” that is poured out on the film from all over the world.
Ranveer was in the nation’s capital for the screening of ’83’ and IANS had the opportunity to speak to him. For the film, the versatile actor put himself in the shoes of the legendary Indian captain and one of the greatest all-rounders, Kapil Dev.
The acclaimed actor is a shapeshifter who can perform any role with equal grace. From ‘Bajirao’, ‘Padmavat’, ‘Simmba’ and ‘Gully Boy’ to now ’83’, he has played various characters without any point of reference and delivered the best performances. He has established himself as one of the best actors in the history of Indian cinema.
“Ranveer does not imitate Kapil, he lives [the character]. “This message spread to social media, with netizens gaga over his performance in ’83’.
“I am overwhelmed by the kind of messages I am receiving at the moment. Everyone loves the movie – Sunil Gavaskar sir, Madan Lal sir, Kapil sir, my guru Balwinder Singh Sandhu sir, PR Man Singh sir all messaged and praised my work. What else do you want when such great people appreciate your work, ”Ranveer told IANS with emotion.
The actor recalled the shooting of the film. He explained how Kabir Khan came up with the idea of inviting Kapil Dev and asking him to hang out with the actor.
“I spent time with Kapil sir in his house and he has such an awesome aura that people will fall in love with him. His smile, his laugh, his walk, his speech, his dance yeah, he has movements of dance so cute. I used to see what he was doing and what was going on in his head. What he could think of at that time in 1983. Watching him so closely helped me a lot Ranveer said.
He was asked what was the hardest part to learn, Kapil’s style of bowling, his attitude or his stick? The actor replied, “I played cricket in school and was a very aggressive and impressive hitter, also a good fielder. So the stick was not a problem. As far as the game goes. ‘actor, we’re professionals, so it’s our job to get into the character.
“Yes, bowling was the hardest thing to learn. It took me several months for his wrist position, his iconic jump, rub the bullet on the chest before releasing it, I remember Mr. Sandhu used to say: “Tickle the nipple, tickle the nipple” Ranveer said with a laugh.
“In fact, my biomechanics are different from that of Kapil sir. I was from ‘Simmba’ (the movie) and I had big muscles. So Sandhu sir told me to get into an athletic physique, ”he added.
Asked if he finally managed to get some of the speed and momentum like the legendary all-rounder, Ranveer said, “Bahut drop the udaye maine fir (so I dislodged many stumps). cant say about the swing, but I was bowling great, hitting the wicket.
Ranveer also shared his struggles to match Kapil Dev’s famous reverse catch to sideline Sir Viv Richards, who took India to victory in the scathing final of a final at Lord’s.
“It took me six months to do it perfectly. The grip was difficult to reverse. So Mr. Sandhu used to throw the ball and I had to run and grab it, ”he said. You were asked if it was a leather bullet or not? Ranveer replied, “Yes, it was a leather bullet only.”
He added, “I practiced it several times and Sandhu sir would then give me six sticks as a consolation prize, which I liked the most. I have been given a target and I must hunt it. It was fun, ”he added.
Kapil’s 175 innings against Zimbabwe went unrecorded as BBC staff were on strike that day. Was it difficult to learn the details of the big rounds?
“It was definitely difficult because there was no video recording. And at the same time I feel bad for Kapil sir. It was one of the best rounds in cricket history. And now people, only after watching the movie, are enjoying the scene and finding out how it was done then, ”Ranveer concluded.
