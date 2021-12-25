Lead actor Vincent D’Onofrio confirms his character is the same in Hawkeye and Daredevil

MAJOR SPOILERS ARE NEXT for Marvel’s Hawkeye Season 1 Finale !!!

Vincent D’Onofrio, the actor who surprised fans when his villainous Kingpin appeared in Hawkeye, has confirmed that his character is the same one that was first introduced in the Netflix and Marvel’s Daredevil series.

Talk to Screen cry, D’Onofrio shared not only that he played the same character – with slight differences – in Daredevil and Hawkeye, but also how Marvel was able to connect the dots between the two to make it happen.

“I think from my point of view, like a lot of Avengers stuff, a lot of MCU stuff, they tried to connect as many dots to the original canon as they could, and some dots just weren’t possible to. connect. ”D’Onofrio said. “And that’s what we did by logging into Daredevil and vice versa. There are a few points [that] is connected.

“Like on the Hawkeye show, Fisk is obviously stronger physically and can take more physical abuse. But the key to him being an interesting character, in my mind, will always be the fact that he has this emotional life. who founds it, who makes it all work, as far as I’m concerned. “

D’Onofrio went on to discuss how they were able to “sell this character” to a larger audience in the MCU and how it was all due to “keeping him based in this emotional life.”

“We can sell this character in so many ways,” D’Onofrio said. “As far as the story goes, we can sell it, if we keep it based on this emotional life. And I know the writers, the producers, and I, and everyone involved with the Hawkeye show, we were all on the same page about it.

“I have to say they’re very collaborative people and not just to mention some great, very nice people, but the producers, like I said, the writers and directors were all excited to work with, so we just kept going. in that way. And I think that’s what will continue to make the character interesting if there’s something for me to do next. “

His final line is very interesting as the end of Hawkeye’s first season saw Alaqua Cox’s May Lopez / Echo shoot Kingpin and end his reign of terror. However, we don’t actually see him get shot as he cuts, and that definitely leaves room for something beyond the obvious to have happened.

For those familiar with the comics, a certain storyline that we won’t spoil here gives a possible option for Kingpin’s future and a way for D’Onofrio to continue playing the beloved character.

In an interview with Deadline, D’Onofrio makes it seem like even he doesn’t know Kingpin’s true fate.

“I hope he’s not dead,” DOnofrio said. “I’m with the fans, I want to continue playing this role. I hope we continue.

In the same interview, D’Onofrio also opened up about the unexpected call from Marvel boss Kevin Feige to return to Kingpin and his shock that Daredevil ended when he did.

“I had no idea Daredevil was going to end when it ended, I thought it was going to continue for a few more years,” DOnofrio said. “There was a lot to explore there, there were many facets of my character to explore.

Finally, she was asked about Laura Barton’s Agents of SHIELD Rolex watch and what it means for the overall story. Unfortunately, he is “in the same boat” as all of us at the moment.

“I try to understand like everyone else,” admitted D’Onofrio. I’m in the same boat: I really need more information.

