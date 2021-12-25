Hogle Zoos giraffe dies at age 18





Efforts to get Riley back on his feet fail. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) New baby giraffe gets licked by his father, Riley, inside his enclosure at the Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 6, 2007.

An 18-year-old reticulated giraffe named Riley, who had become a staple at Utah’s Hogle Zoo, died Thursday. According to zoo officials, Riley has struggled with age-related mobility issues, including arthritis, in recent months. He appeared to be doing well, according to a press release from the zoo. (Hogle Zoo) A crane was brought in to try to get Riley the Giraffe back on his feet, but the effort was unsuccessful. But Thursday morning, zoo workers discovered that Riley was unable to fend for himself. Zoo staff, Salt Lake City Fire Department emergency personnel, and a crane from the Wagstaff Crane Service attempted to get the approximately 17-foot-tall, 2,000-pound giraffe back to its feet, but was unsuccessful. He passed away later that day. Hogle Zoo staff and our partners who showed up immediately to help with this giraffe emergency went out of their way to help Riley, but her condition was too advanced, said Dr Erika Crook, director of animal health at Hogle. Zoos. According to Hogles Associate Director of Animal Care Bob Cisneros, the average lifespan of a male reticulated giraffe is 14.7 years. Riley was definitely a giant without a doubt. The first animal to stand out from the crowd when guests first enter the zoo, Cisneros said. He touched the hearts of many as a great and worthy ambassador, especially during our giraffe meals. Riley arrived at the Hogle Zoo in Utah on June 30, 2004 and fathered six giraffe calves. The African Savanna zoos are home to two female reticulated giraffes, Minka, 4, and Stéphanie, 3.

