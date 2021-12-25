The latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

NEW FOOTBALL FIELD

Donor replacing the school football field, creating scholarships

ITHACA, Michigan (AP) A family donates more than $ 1 million for a new football field at a high school in central Michigan and to create a scholarship fund for students. Artificial turf would replace the grass on the land used by Ithaca High School. The stadium would also be available to other Gratiot County schools and likely host state sporting events. Ithaca Superintendent Steve Netzley said it would be the top of the line. The donor family, who wish to remain anonymous, are also launching a Veterans Memorial Bursary Fund for students in the districts of Alma, Ashley, Breckenridge, Ithaca, Fulton and St. Louis.

SCHOOL SHOT-MICHIGAN

Prosecutors: Important connection needed for parents during school shooting

DETROIT (AP) Michigan prosecutors fight back against parents of boy accused of a school shooting that killed four students. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with manslaughter in this case. They want a judge to reduce their bail by $ 500,000 so they can get out of jail. But prosecutors claim the Crumbleys will run away if they are released. The parents are charged under a theory that they made a gun available to their son and had the opportunity to prevent the bloodshed. On the day of filming, the parents were called in to discuss Ethan’s disturbing drawings. The Crumbleys say they had no idea he would commit violence. Their next court hearing is January 7.

MICHIGAN FEDERAL JUDGE

Michigan’s new federal judge is sworn in

DETROIT (AP) Michigan’s newest federal judge was sworn in just days after being confirmed by the US Senate. Shalina Kumar, took the judicial oath in a ceremony Thursday at the federal courthouse in Detroit. Kumar is a former Chief Justice of the Oakland County Circuit Court. Her father is from India and she is the first person of South Asian descent to be nominated for a federal judge position in Michigan. Kumar said in a statement that she was deeply humbled by the faith and trust that President Joe Biden and the senators have placed in her. Kumar will be based at the American courthouse in Flint.

MICHIGAN UNIVERSITIES VIRUS OUTBREAK

Wayne State, last Michigan university to respond to omicron

LANSING, Michigan (AP) Wayne State University in Detroit has announced it will start the next semester remotely. Several other public universities have announced their plans for the new year as the omicron variant of the coronavirus looms over the state. Wayne State said Thursday he would run online classes until Jan.31 and then review the situation to determine his next move. Last week, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University announced that all students, faculty and staff will need to receive the COVID-19 reminder at the start of the next semester. Wayne State will also need boosters.

CONDEMNATION WITH A DEADLY DAGGER

Michigan found guilty of fatally stabbing and throwing body in park

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (AP) A western Michigan man has been convicted of fatally stabbing a man whose body was found in an Ottawa County park in 2019. A jury deliberated for less than an hour before convicting Jordan Scott Loomis, 30, of Grand Rapids for murder. The Grand Rapids Press reports that prosecutors said Loomis stabbed James Earl Robertson, 51, in a vehicle in November 2019 and dumped his body in a park in Tallmadge Township. Kent County prosecutors said Loomis hoped Robertson would give him crack on the promise of a later refund, and planned to steal it if he refused.

MISSING FATHER-ADOLESCENT

Man pleads guilty to the murder of his adopted daughter in 1989

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) A former man from West Michigan has argued without question in the 1989 murder of his adopted 14-year-old daughter, whose body was found buried in her backyard. Dennis Bowman, 72, made an indisputable plea Wednesday in an Allegan County courtroom to second degree murder in the death of Aundria Bowman. The Holland Sentinel reports that Bowman’s sentencing is scheduled for February 7. Aundria Bowman was last seen in March 1989. Her body was discovered in early 2020 in the backyard of Bowmans’ Hamilton home after confessing to her murder. Bowman told police he pushed the teenager down the stairs, killing her, in March 1989 after she threatened to report that he assaulted her.

AP-US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-MICHIGAN

Parents accused of Oxford school shooting ask for lower bail

DETROIT (AP) Parents of a teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school are asking for lower bail so they can get out of jail. A lawyer for James and Jennifer Crumbley said they did not expect their son Ethan to commit violence and are devastated like other members of the Oxford community. The parents are accused of manslaughter. They are accused of having made a weapon accessible to their son. The Crumbleys want their bond lowered to $ 100,000 from $ 500,000. Ethan is charged with murder and other crimes.

DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT-MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan prosecutors lose appeal in key Nassar case

DETROIT (AP) State prosecutors have lost their offer to reinstate the charges against the former president of Michigan State University. Lou Anna Simon was accused of lying to investigators in 2018 when they tried to learn what she knew years earlier about sexual assault complaints involving Larry Nassar. The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld an Eaton County judge’s decision to dismiss the case against Simon. The court agreed that there was not enough evidence to send her to trial. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher harshly criticized prosecutors for even pursuing the case. She says Simon was made a scapegoat for demanding retaliation against MSU. The attorney general’s office said it was considering asking the state Supreme Court to take the case into its own hands.

RESTAURANT OWNER VIRUS OUTBREAK

Man Who Kept Restaurant Open To Pay Bills Dies After COVID-19

QUINCY, Michigan (AP) A man who defied state orders and kept his restaurant open last year during the pandemic, in part to pay medical bills, has died of complications from COVID-19. John Parney operated the Quincy Diner in Quincy, southern Michigan. He was 62 years old. Parney was admitted to a hospital with COVID-19 in September, returned home but quickly developed significant health issues that sent him back to hospital. Parney died on December 14. He kept the restaurant open in December 2020 in violation of orders from the Michigan Department of Health, which was trying to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by banning restaurants. Parney’s wife has colon cancer and they needed an income.

MICHIGAN VIRUS OUTBREAK

Michigan Governor Supports Vaccine Mandate; AG would defend

LANSING, Mich. (AP) Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has said she supports President Joe Bidens’ vaccine mandate for employers. His comments came Wednesday during a roundtable discussion with reporters. This followed Attorney General Dana Nessel’s statement earlier in the week that she would support the warrant defense. Whitmer acknowledged that some comments she made earlier this month during a visit to Montcalm County expressing concerns about the warrant had been misunderstood. She said she was trying to resolve the issue of the possible loss of state employees, but still supports the mandate.