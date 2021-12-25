Acting mayor to meet with Ministry of Health on crisis





Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson has said he will likely meet with the city’s health department early next week to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak. Continuing coverage: COVID-19 in Wisconsin It wasn’t until Tuesday when then Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said this about a possible indoor vaccine mandate. “If the health commissioner thinks reviewing data from other communities, reviewing CDC guidelines in one state, is appropriate. I think that’s something the city should consider,” said Barrett. But a lot has changed in the past three days, including who is now in charge. In his first appearance as acting mayor in a local pantry on Friday morning, reporters asked Johnson about his COVID-19 plan. At first, he didn’t offer details on reinstating a mask warrant, which is a requirement the Milwaukee Teachers Union is asking for. “You know, look, I’m not going to talk about this today,” Johnson said. “What about a vaccination mandate for indoor establishments. Are you considering that at all? Hannah Hilyard of WISN 12 asked. “I will speak with the upcoming Health Commissioner – even early next week – to talk about some of our options,” Johnson said. In the meantime, the new acting mayor who oversees this city is asking the Milwaukeeans to do their part and get vaccinated. “For those who are not, I encourage, I implore them to ensure that they are vaccinated. And if you are already vaccinated, if you have received your two vaccines, then go for your booster. It’s the best way to go Make sure you’re safe, your family is safe, our entire community is safe, ”Johnson said. Johnson is also encouraging people to get tested before any family reunion for Christmas and New Years. Sign up for WISN’s COVID-19 email alerts Receive last-minute alerts with the WISN 12 application.

