Celebrity Circus: The Year That Was In, Bollywood, 2021





In a first scene, when his teammates joked that our fast bowler would shorten his name like everyone else and introduce himself as a shrewd Balwinder Singh, Balls to you, there was a visceral moan. But the joke of a pre-internet museum was not a forerunner of how 83, the film, would take place as Kabir Khan again proved that with scintillating content he could take a film to greater heights than what existed on paper. In 2015, when the master of story and screenplay Vijayendra Prasad (author of Baahubali, also father of his SS director Rajamouli), gave him a superb foundation for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kabir used his skills to build an engaging superstructure. Likewise, armed with a brilliant story and script by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, who directed a watchable sports drama, Lahore (2010), Kabir created another winner in ’83.

Along with Kabir, Ranveer Singh has done a great service to all the award juries. Having ripped off names for the best actor trophy and not reaching a consensus, juries are relieved that an undisputed winner who makes you teary and happy like Kapil Paaji arrived at the end of the year. It’s an exhilarating end to a year that began with a half-belief. This too will pass the optimism. The public who horribly returned to the theaters with Sooryavanshi entered with more confidence to welcome Spider-Man. Yes Sooryavanshi recorded opening weekend collections of Rs 77.08 crore and settled just below Rs 200 crore, Spidey nearly doubled it with Rs 138.55 crore as a three day pick, which makes it the biggest hit of the year so far. However, the Kabir-Ranveer product is set to compete with the US import, which should swell the patriotic coffers as much as it did in 1983. Coupled with the fact that Ranveer was an energizing part of Sooryavanshi also, 2021 is easily the year of the young man. Put on your wackiest costumes and say hello, Rocky. After being forced to keep a low profile after June 2020, seeing Karan Johar everywhere and not being viciously torn to pieces for daring to show his face, was an emphatic reiteration that This too must pass is not just rhetoric. Accommodation Great leader on Voot, a photography program on National Geographic, judging Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan on Colors, go to the capital to shoot Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Rocky is Ranveers’ last name, by the way) and announcing the 2022 release dates for a slew of Dharma productions, Karan is bouncing back with Stop me if you can vitality. So have the storms of 2020 passed? Unfortunately, traces of political pettiness persist. Kangana Ranaut continues to be boycotted by awards committees that prioritize her off-screen politics over her on-screen performance in Thalaïvie. Additionally, co-star Arvind Swamy, who was superlative as an MGR, has been dropped. It has also been a year for politician Ravi Kishen, who speaks about culture on behalf of his party, to check if he is squirming because of his hypocrisy when he throws all known alphabets of abuse in Hindi. In The whistler, a web series on the Madhya Pradesh Vyapam scandal, Ravi plays a corrupt doctor-businessman who uses foul language in every sentence. In the name of the action, is the commission of garbage allowed in our sanskaar? As the unchecked dirt will continue on OTT, another prophecy is that Lord Shiva will be the hero of 2022. He made a big entrance in Kashi this year, followed by Ayan Mukerji unveiling the spectacular first look of his long overdue trilogy, Brahmastra. Years ago, Karan bought the rights to the Amish Tripathis Shiva trilogy, but let it down when he couldn’t go. But maybe he inspired Brahmastra, which features Lord Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor, as his superhero. Release date of the first opus: September 11, 2022. In today’s quieter atmosphere than yesterday, accomplished actor Ranbir (along with his marriage to Alia, too) will be the headline of the New Year. Bharathi S. Pradhan is a senior journalist and author

