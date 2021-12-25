Mahira Khan says ‘I don’t mean it’ at work in Bollywood

Famous Pakistani actress Mahira Khan appeared in an interview where she was asked the big question regarding working in Bollywood again.

Mahira was puzzled why this question continues to be asked. However, Fuschia magazine Gup Shup the show’s host, Rabia Mughni, was adamant about getting a response.

Having previously worked alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the Bollywood blockbuster Raees (2017), she has fond memories of the filming.

The film elevated Mahira Khan among Bollywood and Indian fans at the time, playing the role of Aasiya, who becomes SRK’s wife in the film.

In the interview, she recalls how she traveled to Mumbai on her own to make the film.

“I was all alone there.

“It was a very lonely time in Mumbai.”

At the time, she thought she was brave and didn’t take anyone with her but unfortunately says she never managed to take any photos on the set.

“I would have liked to have had it. I didn’t even take a single photo.

However, after shooting the film, she proudly “shared” SRK with her close friends, saying:

“They [SRK’s side] I would have ironically thought how many of Mahira’s friends come here for meetups and greetings.

“Did you know I took all my best friends!” They met Shahrukh.

“Insiya, Naroo, Sana, Feeha… Everyone at different times.

“They had come for a little while. It’s not just for me, it’s for everyone!

“So whoever I could take to meet my brother, I did!” “

But since relations between India and Pakistan have deteriorated, working in Bollywood for Pakistani stars is no longer possible and vice versa.

The leads to the Gup Shup the host of the show insists on the issue of Mahira who is working again in Bollywood, with SRK.

Mahira responded with a question to the question.

“Does the film have to be with SRK or with someone else?” “

She was then given the option that it was any Bollywood project she replied to:

“I do not think so.”

However, if the movie was to be with SRK, Mahira said, “of course” she would consider it.

To reflect on the Pakistan / India situation, Mahira Khan then gave the example related to TV series and shows or OTT.

“You know these series that are broadcast.

“The weird part of this is if I’m promoting for an Indian channel. I don’t know what’s going on just …

“In fact, I don’t know how they [India] agree with all the other actresses and actors working in their shows and TV series, but not me.

“Everything is exploding there [India]. Then the same happens here [Pakistan]. “

“So I really don’t know what to do …

“If I want to do something different. it’s happening on that side [India], even if we do.

“But an Indian chain is buying it, you see. And this is also where I find it very confusing.

“If you think about that. If we want to do different types of content, right, if we want to do courageous content or content that is the wish of a director or an actor…

“Who are we creating this content for? We do this for Indian platforms.

“It’s so sad, but it’s good and it’s good too. I thought Churails was great and Ek Jhoothi ​​love story.

“But I wish we had done it for a platform here [Pakistan]. This is something we should be thinking about.

“Our films cannot be shown there [India] but our actors can be on their platforms. Our series can be on their platforms. So that doesn’t make sense.

“To me, I feel like I can’t do anything there or do things like that here.”

“It is a very delicate thing for me.”

Mahira goes on to explain how creativity and freedom of expression can be inspired by such alternative projects that fall outside the norm.

It remains to be seen whether things will one day change to once again allow such creativity to be cultivated between the two countries in the field of cinema.