Entertainment
Mahira Khan says ‘I don’t mean it’ at work in Bollywood
Famous Pakistani actress Mahira Khan appeared in an interview where she was asked the big question regarding working in Bollywood again.
Mahira was puzzled why this question continues to be asked. However, Fuschia magazine Gup Shup the show’s host, Rabia Mughni, was adamant about getting a response.
Having previously worked alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the Bollywood blockbuster Raees (2017), she has fond memories of the filming.
The film elevated Mahira Khan among Bollywood and Indian fans at the time, playing the role of Aasiya, who becomes SRK’s wife in the film.
In the interview, she recalls how she traveled to Mumbai on her own to make the film.
“I was all alone there.
“It was a very lonely time in Mumbai.”
At the time, she thought she was brave and didn’t take anyone with her but unfortunately says she never managed to take any photos on the set.
“I would have liked to have had it. I didn’t even take a single photo.
However, after shooting the film, she proudly “shared” SRK with her close friends, saying:
“They [SRK’s side] I would have ironically thought how many of Mahira’s friends come here for meetups and greetings.
“Did you know I took all my best friends!” They met Shahrukh.
“Insiya, Naroo, Sana, Feeha… Everyone at different times.
“They had come for a little while. It’s not just for me, it’s for everyone!
“So whoever I could take to meet my brother, I did!” “
But since relations between India and Pakistan have deteriorated, working in Bollywood for Pakistani stars is no longer possible and vice versa.
The leads to the Gup Shup the host of the show insists on the issue of Mahira who is working again in Bollywood, with SRK.
Mahira responded with a question to the question.
“Does the film have to be with SRK or with someone else?” “
She was then given the option that it was any Bollywood project she replied to:
“I do not think so.”
However, if the movie was to be with SRK, Mahira said, “of course” she would consider it.
To reflect on the Pakistan / India situation, Mahira Khan then gave the example related to TV series and shows or OTT.
“You know these series that are broadcast.
“The weird part of this is if I’m promoting for an Indian channel. I don’t know what’s going on just …
“In fact, I don’t know how they [India] agree with all the other actresses and actors working in their shows and TV series, but not me.
“Everything is exploding there [India]. Then the same happens here [Pakistan]. “
“So I really don’t know what to do …
“If I want to do something different. it’s happening on that side [India], even if we do.
“But an Indian chain is buying it, you see. And this is also where I find it very confusing.
“If you think about that. If we want to do different types of content, right, if we want to do courageous content or content that is the wish of a director or an actor…
“Who are we creating this content for? We do this for Indian platforms.
“It’s so sad, but it’s good and it’s good too. I thought Churails was great and Ek Jhoothi love story.
“But I wish we had done it for a platform here [Pakistan]. This is something we should be thinking about.
“Our films cannot be shown there [India] but our actors can be on their platforms. Our series can be on their platforms. So that doesn’t make sense.
“To me, I feel like I can’t do anything there or do things like that here.”
“It is a very delicate thing for me.”
Mahira goes on to explain how creativity and freedom of expression can be inspired by such alternative projects that fall outside the norm.
It remains to be seen whether things will one day change to once again allow such creativity to be cultivated between the two countries in the field of cinema.
Sources
2/ https://www.desiblitz.com/content/mahira-khan-says-i-dont-think-so-to-working-in-bollywood
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]