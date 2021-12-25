Entertainment
Multi-award winning actor John Lloyd Cruz returns to television today, in hopes of uplifting people’s minds
There are two things that make John Lloyd Cruz the happiest these days about quality time with his son, Elias, and the chance to get back to being an actor.
Of course, being with my son is number one. Being with my dogs at home, spending quality time with my parents and loved ones. These are the things that make me really happy, he said during a recent virtual conference for his new sitcom and his first show on GMA 7Happy ToGetHer.
The weekly blocktimer show, which kicks off at 7:40 a.m. tonight, will reunite John Lloyd with some of his co-stars and production workers from his previous sitcom, Home Sweetie Home, including director-producer Edgar Bobot Mortiz and cast Jayson. Gainza, Carmi Martin and Miles Ocampo.
I’m so grateful to be able to work and spend time with this family again, he said, I didn’t think it would be possible at first.
Out of the comfort zone
In this televised comeback, John Lloyd will play Julian, a beautiful single father and a mechanic, who will do anything to give his son, Zach a bright future. He also hopes to find a woman who will love him and accept his child.
Although the award-winning actor has comedy background, the genre, he admitted, is still outside his comfort zone.
It’s still difficult for me. Making people laugh is one of the hardest things to do; it is not an easy job. My character is not written to be intentionally funny. But I think the drama comes more naturally to me than the material related to the comedy. It’s more difficult, he said.
This is why he has the chance, he says, to collaborate with actors and a creative team specializing in the genre. I get a lot of support from my fellow comedy writers, the real cast, ”Lloyd said. So even though it’s not my forte, even though making people laugh is out of my comfort zone, I am happy because I am guided.
Learning process
When asked how much of himself he sees in his character Julian, the 38-year-old star replied that it was something he couldn’t measure.
It’s hard to give a percentage of the part of myself and the part of fiction. But the good thing about this is that every day of filming is a learning process. I am meeting things that I have experienced before, as well as new things that I can bring with me in the future, he said. It’s all about experiences while building the character.
After more than two decades with ABS-CBN, John Lloyd can’t help but think he’s still trying to find his place in GMA 7. It’s a challenge because this time around we were in another garden. Of course, we were still groping. But we were fortunate to have the advice of the leaders of GMA 7.
At a time when the business is still facing the effects of the pandemic, John Lloyd is grateful that the Kapuso network has opened its doors to them. The opportunity to work and move forward in the current situation is something we are grateful for, and we want to give that back to the fans, he said.
I took a break for a few years. I also never thought that when we knock and ask for help from others, we will get it, John added. It is not an easy process.
So soon, fans are already clamoring for stars like Bea Alonzo to visit the set of ToGetHer or for John Lloyd to appear on Vic Sottos’ sitcom Daddys Gurl. If there is a chance, I will be honored if I can appear in his program. Our house is also open to him, he said. There were already plans to have Bea, but we haven’t found a timeline yet.
While John Lloyd is not under contract with GMA 7, he said there is an opportunity to do more projects with the network.
Everything is possible. We are going where we have had confidence and opportunity, especially in these difficult times. There is a lot we can do. In fact, we will have a pitch meeting with the leaders, he said.
And with ToGetHer airing a day after Christmas Day, John Lloyd is hoping his show can continue to uplift people. The past two years have been difficult for everyone. I hope we can cheer them up on our small scale, he said.
