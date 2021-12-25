Bollywood 2021 Alpha star spotting – Jammu Kashmir Latest news | Tourism

With India having been heavily affected by the second wave of Covid19 in 2021, the year was no less traumatic than 2020. Although theaters have opened and movies have started to hit the big screen again, the Omicron’s shadow looms. Supriyo Hazra looks back on the year name by name.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Ayushmann continues to thrill while surprising his fans with one hit after another. His latest release titled “Chadigarh Kare Ashiqui”, which also features Vaani Kapoor, has remained another box office cracker. The film even impressed Hrithik Roshan who said he was impressed with Ayushmann’s performance in the film.

Aamir Khan: Mr Perfectionist from Bollywood and his wife Kiran, director-producer-screenwriter Rao announced their divorce in July, ending their 15-year relationship. The couple said in a lengthy statement that they “would like to start a new chapter” in their life besides remaining attached to their son Azad. The announcement created a wave of speculation among fans who were shocked by the announcement. Meanwhile, Aamir will be seen in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha next year. The film will now be released on April 14.

Anushka Sharma: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had a memorable 2021 as a couple welcomed their granddaughter Vamika on January 11.

Alia Bhatt: The whole year saw the media criticize Alia Bhatt and her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The duo have been seen together on numerous occasions and expectations are high as to when they will finally bond. Meanwhile, in the world of her works, Alia will soon be seen in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. However, expectations will remain high around Brahmastra who will see her team up with her boyfriend Ranbir. Several teaser posters for the film have been released recently.

Ajay Devgon: Mighty Bollywood actor Ajay Devgon will remember 2021 as a landmark year as he completed 30 years in the industry. Having started his career with ‘Phool Aur Kante’ Ajay has so far delivered several memorable hits.

Akshay Kumar: we will soon see Akshay Kumar team up with the southern superstar Pretty Dhanush and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan in her upcoming movie Atrangee Re. The movie trailer has already been released. Akshay had two major releases in 2021 – Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi. Both films have performed well at the box office in this pandemic year.

Aishwarya Rai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made headlines recently after being grilled by the app’s management for six hours in a Panama Papers leak case.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh will be seen on the big screen again with their upcoming 83 release. While Ranveer plays the character of Kapil Dev in the film, Deepika tries out the character of Kapil’s wife, Romi.

Deepika has a long list of films to her credit as she will be busy with ‘Mahabharata’, among other projects. Deepika will play the role of Draupadi in the epic film. She will also be part of Nag Ashwin’s Project K, The Intern Remake with Amitabh Bachchan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Shakun Batra’s untitled next.

Jacqueline Feranandez: In the news for the wrong reason, the actor was recently questioned for more than ten hours by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering investigation involving the suspected con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in 2021. In August 2020, Kareena and Saif announced in a joint statement that they were expecting a second baby. The couple were lucky enough to have their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.

Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif and actor Vicky Kaushal got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Rajasthan this month. The grand ceremony and the photos shared by the couple on Instagram gave their fans a glimpse of their special event. From Mehendi to Haldi, Katrina and Vicky have had a memorable marriage story.

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra Jonas made another big announcement recently when she announced that she would try out the role of Sati in the upcoming Warner Bros. movie, The Matrix Resurrections.

Rani Mukerji: The beauty of the bang Rani Maukherji teamed up with Saif Ali Khan for their latest release Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film, however, failed to perform well at the Box Office.

Saif Ali Khan: By pairing up with Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan tickled funny bones with his performance in the film released by OTT Bhoot Police. He was also seen in the film Bunty Aur Babli 2. However, the film failed to make a real impression at the Box Office.

We will see him soon in the films Adipurush and Vikram Vedha. His OTT web-series the performance was seen in the Amazon Prime Tandav version.

Salman Khan: Salman Khan had two big releases this year, namely Radhe and Antim: The Final Truth. However, none of them really performed at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh Khan also made the news for the wrong reasons after his son Aryan Khan was arrested after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials raided a boat rave party cruising. He was jailed for several days before being released on bail later.

Kriti Sanon: If any actress continued to fly high with her selection of films and acting, it would undoubtedly be Kriti Sanon. Playing a surrogate in Mimi and wowing her fans with Hum Do Hamare Do, Kriti is the talk of Tinseltown in 2021.

Special mention:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra: Kiara and Sidharth have captured hearts with their Shershaah release.

The is a 2021 Indian Hindi biographical war film directed by Vishnuvardhan in his Hindi theatrical debut and written by Sandeep Shrivastava.

The film follows the life of Param Vir Chakra laureate Captain Vikram Batra, from his first posting in the military to his martyrdom during the Kargil War.

The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

The film was produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment. (TWF)