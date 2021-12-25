Entertainment
How we learned to save money on home entertainment in 2021 | pennyhoarder
Although the 2020 pandemic lockdowns eased in 2021, many of us still found ourselves spending a lot of time at home.
With the novelty of Zoom happy hours and the fading of virtual events, we’ve returned to classic ways of chilling out at the end of the day by relaxing in front of the TV and snuggling up with a good book.
And we’ve found ways to save money doing it!
6 Ways To Save Money On Home Entertainment
Whether you’re a big bookworm, love watching live sports, or just can’t get enough of your reality TV shows, there are ways for everyone to cut costs.
1. Download free TV apps
With the plethora of streaming options available now, there’s no reason to pay an expensive cable bill. While many streaming services charge their own subscription fees, some TV apps are completely free.
Download these free tv apps if you want to keep your fees at $ 0. You might not have access to the latest shows on the air, but there are deals for moviegoers, kids, gamers, anime fans, and those who enjoy classic TV shows.
2. Ditch Cable for streaming services
Cutting the cord is a great way to cut monthly expenses, but that doesn’t mean you have to forgo the benefits of watching shows and shows live.
3. Watch NFL games without cable
You can stream games from the NFL Network or purchase the NFL Game Pass or the NFL Sunday Ticket. In addition, there are several streaming services starting at $ 5 per month that will allow you to attend soccer games.
4. The big debate: Fire Stick vs. Roku
For those who are switching from cable to streaming for the first time, one of the questions you will ask yourself is what platform to use to stream content.
Amazon Fire Stick and Roku are two very popular options. In This article, we break down the strengths of both platforms so you can choose what works best for you.
5. Bookmark cheap audiobooks
Reading an interesting book is a great way to pass the time. Audiobooks are even better because you can basically have the book read to yourself while you are driving, jogging, doing housework, or whatever.
6. Check out free library apps
Public libraries offer a wealth of resources, but you don’t have to drive your car and drive to the nearest branch to take advantage of them.
Free library apps like Hoopla, OverDrive and many others give you free access to books, movies, music, and online training programs. And there won’t be anyone to say hush if you speak too loudly while deciding what to check first.
Nicole Dow is a senior screenwriter at The Penny Hoarder.
This was originally posted on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money with inspirational, practical tips and resources on how to earn, save and manage money.
