Britney Spears’ battle for conservation from the Astroworld tragedy: Hollywood’s biggest controversies of the year

Celebrities have given us a plethora of amazing experiences in 2021, including weddings and divorces, baby arrivals, red carpet appearances and awards and, of course, a few scandals. Cancellation culture has arrived for celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Chris Harrison, and Dave Chappelle. Britney Spears was eventually released from her 13-year guardianship, but only after revealing startling truths about her experience. Check out this year’s biggest celebrity scandals below.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry detail royal family split in interview with Oprah Winfrey

In March, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met Oprah Winfrey for a high-profile interview in which they made shocking allegations about members of the British Royal Family, including that there were concerns and debates over the black skin of her baby Archie when he was born. Meghan also claimed she had suicidal thoughts while living in another country and facing the media circus surrounding the Royal Family. She said she tried to get help through the palace’s human resources department, but was warned by a “senior” member of the institution that seeking mental health treatment would be of benefit. negative impact on the family. Throughout their two-hour TV special, Harry and Meghan both spoke with surprising honesty, blaming allegations and criticisms that overshadowed even Princess Diana’s landmark interview more than two decades ago. Interestingly, during the interview, Prince Harry admitted that he has a very good relationship and an understanding with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. However, he admitted that his relations with his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, are significantly more strained.

Chrissy Teigen Cyberbullying Scandal

Courtney Stodden openly called Chrissy Teigen for tweeting some very abusive remarks years ago, and she had screenshots to prove it. Teigen apologized for her “terrible and horrible” remarks and exposed her misconduct online, admitting that she was a troll in the past. The cookbook author took a break from social media to focus on her recovery. She later discussed being placed in the “cancellations club” as a result of the argument.

Britney Spears’ battle for guardianship

#FreeBritney finally made its voice heard this year, when the pop diva, who had been labeled legally incompetent and operated as an ATM by those engaged in the guardianship, surrendered her rights. Britney Spears’ guardianship dispute was one of the most discussed topics in Hollywood in 2021. After several films documenting the pop star’s legal and family issues, a judge finally released her from the court order of 13. years in November. Despite Spears’ new independence, a number of concerns remain. In her July testimony, she alleged that her father was guilty of abuse of guardianship. She also sued other members of her family, including her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and her mother, Lynne Spears, alleging that they neglected to support her.

Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott’s Astroworld musical event made the news when an alleged mob wave killed ten people and injured hundreds more. The event was to last two days, but tragedy struck on the first night. After a day marred by issues such as bypassing the security line, calls started pouring in during Scott’s concert, as many of the estimated 50,000 spectators crowded near the main stage. So far, over 30 lawsuits have been filed against Scott and many other parties.

The Tragedy of Rust by Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin became the center of tragedy when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was gunned down on the set of the movie “Rust”. Baldwin performed and produced the photo, and he was later mentioned in lawsuits brought by other members of the team. Before filming, conflicting stories arose regarding the working conditions, with some crew members saying the setting was chaotic and dangerous. Baldwin, who also worked as a producer, reacted angrily to the accusations. In a recent interview, the actor said he “didn’t pull the trigger,” adding to the mystery of how such an incident could have happened.

Peril hosting controversy

“Peril!” has been on television since 1984, without scandal. However, the show’s recent past has been clouded by controversy, as the search for a successor for late host Alex Trebek led the network to recruit executive producer Mike Richards, who was ultimately fired from his post. . Richards’ departure was prompted by controversies over his background which were raised by the public. Among them were a number of sexist statements he made on a podcast a few years ago. The test is not quite over yet, since “Jeopardy!” is still looking for a permanent host. For the moment, Mayim Bialik, alum of “Big Bang Theory” and “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings will co-host. Following Richards’ decision to end their association with Sony, the two were selected as acting co-hosts.

Dave Chappelle Netflix Shows Controversy

The transgender community was outraged as soon as the comedian’s current Netflix special aired on October 5. While company CEO Ted Sarandos supported him and refused to remove the site’s stand-up performance, GLAAD, the National Black Justice Coalition, and other gay activists and sympathizers criticized Chappelle for his remarks. , especially his claim that gender is a fact. Hundreds of Netflix employees demonstrated on October 20 amid the crisis. Chappelle said he was prepared to meet them under certain conditions, including choosing the time and location, that everyone must have seen their show in its entirety and that everyone was in agreement that as his comedic colleague Hannah Gadsby, who had attacked Sarandos, Not funny.

Zayn Malik vs. Yolanda and Gigi Hadid

Malik and Hadid have broken up after accusations the former One Direction singer allegedly attacked the model’s mother, Yolanda, after a six-year love affair and a child together. Yolanda was considering filing a police complaint, but Malik quickly responded on Twitter, describing the situation as a “private family concern” and asking for confidentiality. In an attempt to protect the couple’s daughter, Khai, he also said he “decided not to dispute the charges” and “firmly” denied assaulting Yolanda. Zayn and Gigi’s split was confirmed the same day, before further details of the incident were revealed. Malik was charged with four counts of harassment, fined and sentenced to one year of probation.

Jesy Nelson Blackfishing Controversy

Jesy Nelson returned to the limelight as a solo artist in early October with his debut song “Boyz”, which featured rapper Nicki Minaj (as well as a featured appearance by P Diddy) after months of teasing . Nelson’s big-budget music release was quickly overshadowed by an ongoing controversy over moonlighting, with Nelson in a hurry to tackle his “racially ambiguous” image.

Chris Noth’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by numerous women less than a week after making the news for his short comeback in the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot. In December 2021, two women filed charges that the former Equalizer had previously assaulted them, shortly after the premiere of And Just Like That on HBO Max. So far, 5 women have come forward and accused the star of assaulting them.

Brangelina’s divorce update

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie started dating in 2005 but didn’t get married until 2014. Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and sought sole custody of their three children: twins Vivienne and Knox, now aged 13, Shiloh, 15, Zahara, 16. , Pax, 17, and Maddox, now 20. Despite the fact that their divorce was finalized in 2019, the two are still fighting for custody after Jolie accused Pitt of domestic violence. However, in an interview this year, Jolie opened up about her fear for the safety of her entire family as she was married to the actor. While Jolie admitted that her legal status prevented her from discussing some aspects of the divorce and custody battle, when asked if she was worried about the safety of her children, she said YES.

Special Mentions: BTS ARMY blacklisted James Corden after the talk show host joked that the group was performing at the UN. Interestingly, BTS ARMY also criticized Jason Derulo for not giving septet credit in the hit party post “Savage Love.” Finally, the controversial divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Amber said at one point that Johnny was abusive and that he didn’t do anything to defend himself. Later, when the trial began, Johnny said Amber was the one who mistreated him.

