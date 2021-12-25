Hogle Riley’s zoo giraffe dies; Riley was 18





Riley, an 18-year-old giraffe who has become a staple at Hogle Zoo for her “towering” and “gregarious” personality, has died, according to zoo officials. “Riley really was a giant; without a doubt, the first animal to stand out among the crowd when guests first enter the zoo. He touched the hearts of many as a great and worthy ambassador, especially during our giraffe meals, ”said Bob Cisneros, assistant director of animal care at Hogle Zoo. Zoo staff said they discovered Riley, who was about 17 feet tall and 2,000 pounds in weight, was unable to stand on his own on Thursday morning. Zoo biologists, along with help from the Salt Lake City Fire Department and the Wagstaff Crane Service, were called to the zoo’s giraffe barn to try to hoist it up, but were unsuccessful. The animal’s condition “worsened” and it ultimately died of natural causes later that day, staff wrote in an email Friday. “The staff at Hogle Zoo and our partners who showed up immediately to help with this giraffe emergency went out of their way to help Riley but her condition was too advanced. We had tremendous support from other colleagues (Association zoos and aquariums) who have gone through the same scenarios, ”said Dr Erika Crook, director of animal health at Hogle Zoo, in a statement. Riley was born August 20, 2003, and arrived at Hogle Zoo less than a year later. He lived there the rest of his life, exceeding the 14.7-year average lifespan of reticulated male giraffes. Staff wrote that Riley had started showing signs of age-related mobility issues in the last few months before her death on Thursday. Zoo officials say global giraffe populations are in “rapid decline,” dropping 30% in the past 15 years alone due to habitat loss, deforestation and poaching. But part of Riley’s legacy is that he helped keep the species alive. He fathered six calves in his life, of which Georgette in 2018, another of the zoo’s giraffes.

