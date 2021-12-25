Old Bollywood stars return to OTT





Since the OTT format is different from movies and TV, the doors have opened for new talent be it writers, actors, directors, etc. In 2020, Bollywood diva and beauty queen Sushmita Sen returned to the small screen with the hit web series Aarya. In 2021, it was the turn of another B-Town star, Raveena Tandon, to cause a sensation with her magnificent performance in the Aranyak web series. With the high demand for quality content on OTT in India, it looks like more and more old-fashioned stars who took a break from the movies are making a big comeback.

The covid pandemic may have taken its toll around the world, but it has led to the rapid rise of OTT entertainment as you can watch it anywhere, anytime, from smartphone to smartphone. a laptop and more. The competitive and reasonable prices of the OTT platforms (international and regional) have also helped them to capture a large Indian market and this seems to be the way to go for entertainment on a global scale. It has also sparked a demand for quality content and since the OTT format is different from movies and TV, doors have opened for new talent be it writers, actors. , directors, etc. But it also opened doors for the stars who took a break from cinema and are now rediscovering it in this new medium which offers the viewer new stories and new narratives.

When asked why Raveena Tandon chose to make her digital debut with Aranyak, she said she liked a good thriller and also because it was featured on Netflix. Her character, Kasturi, in the series, is a small town cop who is strong, fierce and daring, and who stands up to the men around him, whether her husband or her boss. Tandon has received high praise for his portrayal of Kasturi and the series, in fact, is currently one of the top three on Netflix India.

Sushmita Sen and Raveena Tandon aren’t just the only stars of yesteryear to flock to OTT platforms. Madhuri Dixit Nene will soon be seen on Finding Anamika on Netflix while Shilpa Shetty is also set to start filming a series in early 2022. 80s stars Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kholapure also made their return in the recently released web series. Dil Bekaraar. So what is it that attracts the B-Town stars of yesteryear to OTT platforms today? Today, these former stars are looking for roles suited to their age, and OTT platforms offer them tailor-made characters and roles. While in Hollywood actresses keep working – until they turn 70, in India most find that their careers are exhausted once they get married. But that trend has changed dramatically over the past five years, with more and more B-Town actresses marrying at the top of their game and continuing to get top salaries and leading roles.

Since OTT platforms have a captive and receptive audience for almost any genre of entertainment (thriller, horror, comedy, drama, etc.), the roles given to these prominent women are also diverse and engaging. These actresses no longer have to play the supporting roles of the hero and more often than not, the story revolves around her. Plus, the TV drama with the heavy makeup and the never-ending, never-ending stories haven’t been a major draw for many of these stars. In fact, it was just reality shows that gave them the chance to be themselves and get paid reasonably well too. OTT, however, has also been a game-changer in this regard where the salary cap hits the cap and if the series is successful then there really is no looking back for them.

