‘With you forever? Sign me up’





JoJo announces engagement to actor Dexter Darden: ‘Forever with you? Record me’ shot by carters Jojo said yes! “ On Saturday, the 31-year-old singer announced that her now-fiancé, Dexter Darden, asked him hand in marriage. “Forever with YOU? Sign me up. Celebrate Christmas all a fiancé !!!” JoJo wrote next photographs and video of the proposal that were taken by shot by carters on Instagram. “The most caring, creative, positive, beautiful, strong, loving and uplifting human being asked me to marry him. So obviously I said YES !!!” Video: JoJo Talks New Music At American Music Awards “Thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. And for flying my mom, mom and our two best friends for sharing this amazing moment with us,” added the “Too Little” performer. Too Late “. “You are one of them. LFG @dexterdarden.” JoJo announces engagement to actor Dexter Darden: ‘Forever with you? Record me’ shot by carters In the comments section, Darden, 30, replied: “Yupppppp thank you for being my eternal.” Earlier this month, Darden honored his future bride on her birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. Never miss a story sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories. Share a selection of photos of the pair, the Saved by the Bell reboot star wrote: “Happy Birthday to the brightest star in my universe, my heartbeat, the woman I prayed for @iamjojo!” “Jo Thank you for challenging me, for pushing me to be the best man I can be and for making me smile when no one else can,” he added. “You are a gift from God to the world, and the best gift I have ever received. TO THE MOON AND RETURN, I have supported you!” JoJo announces engagement to actor Dexter Darden: ‘Forever with you? Record me’ shot by carters Prior to that, Darden celebrated JoJo whom he called “The Bravest Artist I Know on the Planet” as she released her recently released EP, Try not to think about it, in October. You want to get the greatest stories from PEOPLE every day of the week? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE every day, for essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest stories Monday through Friday. “’Trying not to think about it’ is a project that is vulnerable, honest, motivating, emotional and, most importantly, true! So many people are fighting with their brains and are afraid to express when they feel like they are losing that battle, he wrote at the time. “You are NOT ALONE! “ “@iamjojo thank you not only for creating a piece of art, but also for encouraging others to talk about their mental health condition!” Darden added. “You use music as a bridge for healthy conversation is really inspiring, and I’m so grateful that I was able to support you throughout this thing from start to finish !!!”

