Entertainment
Paul Hollywood pub owner’s girlfriend who is 18 years younger, his ex who was 30 years younger and an affair after 20 years of marriage
Paul Hollywood is TV’s ultimate silver fox (sorry, Gary Lineker) despite being guilty of breaking (baking) a few hearts along the way.
The 55-year-old went public last year with his new pub-owner girlfriend who is 18 years younger than him.
Melissa Spalding is the owner of the Checkers Inn in Smarden, Ashford, with the website stating: “The Spalding family are hospitable innkeepers ready to welcome you to their historic building and garden.”
The couple are believed to have met at their pub near their 1,000,000-strong Grade II listed home, where Paul is a regular.
Melissa reportedly moved into Paul’s 18th-century four-bedroom farmhouse in April 2020.
The couple started dating after the Channel 4 pastry judge split from Summer Monteys-Fullam in August 2019.
She was only 24 when the couple were together, which made her almost 30 years younger than him.
Summer also met Paul who was serving him at a bar (he must have had a really good conversation) in the summer of 2017.
She worked at her other local pub, the Duke William, in Ickham, Kent, but quit after her colleagues tore her apart for the age gap.
The couple split in August 2019, with a source at the time saying “It’s over for good” and the former bartender was furious at her “controlling behavior.”
It had been reported that the beauty believed the TV chief would come up with.
According to The mirror, she thought a ring was on the way, as he had obtained a Nisi decree, but that never happened.
Before parting, The sun reported that Summer had an argument with Paul’s ex-wife in February 2019.
The two had passed each other while shopping at Marks & Spencer.
Alexandra and Paul have been married for 20 years.
They briefly separated in 2013 following the revelation of the Great British Bake Off judge’s case with his American Baking Competition co-star Marcela Valladolid; Alexandra received a payment of 1.4 million.
But the couple later reconciled, with Paul, 52, calling their affair the “biggest mistake” of his life.
They separated for the second time in November 2017. Alexandra previously revealed that she stayed with her husband for the sake of their 17-year-old son Josh.
Speaking of her decision, the mother-of-one confessed, “I stand by that decision. I believed in my marriage, I wanted it to work.”
Despite the breakup almost two years ago, Alexandra confessed that the divorce is still painful.
“I’m not going to lie and say it wasn’t hard, but I’m not broken,” she explained. “Divorce hurts. I was married for 20 years. But you keep going.”
