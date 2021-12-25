Entertainment
Neil deGrasse Tyson tweets about Santa for Christmas, here’s the reaction
Did you leave your carrots and celery stalks with Santa last night? On Christmas Eve, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted some diet thoughts on Santa’s visit to your home. He reflected, if people left carrots, celery, and hot tea for Santa on the table instead of milk and cookies, I bet he would be much, much thinner, as you can see here:
It was pure speculation on behalf of Tysons. It has not offered a peer-reviewed publication in a reputable scientific journal. He didn’t even offer a pre-print.
Now Santa Claus doesn’t exactly have the image of being pruned. This is largely based on performances via television and movie cameras. And cameras can add weight. Some have claimed that Santa’s body mass index (BMI) is over 40, a BMI that falls above 30, which falls in the range of obesity. Without a physical exam, however, it is difficult to verify what his BMI and physical condition may be. BMI is just a measure, and Santa could very well be ripped under his red suit.
Either way, a night of binge eating and drinking probably won’t change your BMI. Instead, BMI is more dependent on what happens during the year. Plus, while diet plays an important role, it’s not the only thing that can affect BMI. Stress, physical activity, sleep patterns, chemicals in the environment, and other factors can also play a role. This is why obesity is a systemic problem and not just a simple problem of overeating.
So Tyson shouldn’t assume that a one-night hot carrot, celery, and tea switch would really affect Santa’s BMI. In fact, it would be unlikely to make a big difference. Also, don’t assume that tea is necessarily right for you. People can add a lot of things to tea like sugar, syrup, and hot dogs.
Of course, just one night of overeating can have its consequences. Eating too fast can certainly increase the risk of choking. Having to give Santa the Heimlich maneuver in front of the kids wouldn’t be a great sight. Additionally, an episode of overeating can lead to heartburn, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease, and various types of abdominal discomfort and distress.
Consider the volume of what Santa Claus could possibly eat overnight. According to the World Bank, there are currently 1.977 billion children aged 0-14 in the world. Now, it’s unclear how many of these kids are bullies, racists, or bad guys. So let’s assume for now that each child has received gifts and that each child has omitted a single cookie. Indeed, consuming more than 1.9 billion cookies would be a bit too much for one night. Switching to carrots and celery wouldn’t be much of a bulk boost either.
Santa probably wouldn’t even be able to approach the billion cookies or celery sticks. You’d expect its satiety mechanics to kick in long before that, at least say like the millionth cookie mark or celery stick. Stretching the stomach with food alone usually signals the brain that this is enough, although there may be a delay in such signaling.
Longer term throughout the year, it would be beneficial to switch from cookies to fresh, relatively unprocessed vegetables. Cookies can contain too much sugar, saturated fat, salt, and additives such as preservatives. Fresh vegetables can provide much higher nutritional value, assuming they aren’t coated or soaked in unhealthy sauces or other additions. Again, there is no need to worry about the occasional nights of unhealthy eating. It’s what we do and what we are surrounded by in the long term that counts.
The carrot, celery, and hot tea tweet wasn’t Tysons’ only tweet regarding Santa in the past day. Tyson came up with this rather explosive assessment of Santa’s sleigh:
Something is quite wrong here. NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) states on its website that Santa Claus delivered over 7.6 billion gifts and that he followed Santa and his sleigh through the night. There was no report of spraying. Presumably, the NORAD tracking system is better than the country’s Covid-19 tracking systems and will not be lacking in activity.
Still, some people on Twitter urged Santa to take a break from what Tyson was tweeting. For example:
In another tweet, Tyson said Santa Claus is pale because he is in the midst of six months of darkness at Earth’s North Pole. And he only delivers gifts at night:
Tysons tweet assumed that Santa Claus only had one house and that house was at the North Pole. Are these assumptions necessarily certain? For example, as Lisa Kim covered for Forbes, billionaire Elon Musk claimed his primary residence was a house worth $ 50,000 when the the Wall Street newspaper reported that Musk actually lived in a luxury mansion in Austin owned by a wealthy friend. Could Santa Claus also have other places to live? Well, Santa Claus, like Donald Trump, has yet to reveal his tax returns. This makes it difficult to determine Santa’s net worth and real assets, and to what extent that may include real estate versus anything else like cryptocurrency or reindeer-linked non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Did Tyson take a quantum leap to conclusions without Santa’s physical exam or medical record? While lack of sun exposure can lead to pale skin, there are other possibilities such as anemia, frostbite, and shock. So rather than saying Santa Claus is pale because, maybe Tyson should have said it, Santa Claus can be pale because. After all, if you see someone passed out on the ground and pale, you shouldn’t automatically assume that person lives in the North Pole.
