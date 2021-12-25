Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Skip The Kapoor Family’s Annual Christmas Brunch | Hindi movie news





Last night, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Shaheen Bhatt were partying at Soni Razdan’s residence. On the occasion of Christmas Eve, the actress had hosted a dinner. The photos and videos of their meeting are going viral on social networks. True to their annual Christmas bouquet tradition, the Kapoors have gathered at the residence of the late actor Shashi Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jeh, Taimur, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya, Karisma Kapoor, Babita and others were photographed in Juhu as they arrived for brunch. Last year, Ranbir and Alia made headlines when they arrived together for brunch. But this year, it looks like the couple missed it. Last year, Alia was featured in the Christmas portrait of the Kapoor family. But, Neetu, Alia and Ranbir are missing from this year’s family photo. Looked: Lately, reports have previously been circulating that Kareena may be missing the annual brunch due to her quarantine period. However, she made a good recovery and also tested negative for COVID in a recent test. Bebo with Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor were seen attending Karan Johar’s dinner. Soon after, they tested positive for the virus. While Karan and his family have tested negative for Covid-19. After that, Alia was trolled for flying to Delhi and breaking COVID-19 rules. The BMC official later put these trolls to rest and he confirmed that Alia had not broken any rules and had a negative COVID report. “No action is warranted if she has traveled with a negative COVID-19 report,” the official said.



