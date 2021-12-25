Entertainment
Meet the Vancouver actor who appeared in 27 Hallmark films, usually as Kenny
Fans of the romantic comedy genre may be familiar with the film 27 dresses, in which Katherine Heigl’s character serves as a bridesmaid 27 times.
Vancouver actor Nelson Wong can relate to that number, his claim to fame and his 27 roles in the Hallmark films.
Wong’s Hallmark ties began when he played Kenny Kwon, a sidekick of a detective, in the 2005 mystery film Third man out for director Ron Oliver.
When Oliver started directing for Hallmark, he made sure to find a place for Wong often as a character named Kenny.
“While Ron started working for Hallmark, Kenny started working for Hallmark. It just became a thing. The fans seem to react and 27 movies later, here we are,” Wong said with a laugh.
Wong moved to Vancouver when he was about six from New Zealand. He has been playing since 1999 and has also appeared in video games like Far cry 4and TV shows likeArrowand Riverdale.
He has said in previous interviews that he came from a Jehovah’s Witness background and left the organization after entering the film industry.
Wong said he didn’t really celebrate the holiday season until after becoming an actor in the Hallmark films.
As Kenny, he featured in various odd jobs and office roles.
“Kenny was a cookery TV producer, wedding planner. He was a janitor on a plaza. He was a baby daddy,” Wong said.
“The whole time, I thought Kenny was still undercover as a detective. He just has these identities that allow him to go into these different universes.”
A source of comfort
Iconic Christmas movies and close cousins of the Lifetime Network and Netflix have become a staple of the holiday season. This year Hallmark is releasing 41 Christmas or holiday themed films, many of which were filmed in and around Vancouver.
Vancouver director Linda-Lisa Hayter, whose own movie Hallmark Five more minutes coming out this season, said the core value of the film is love.
“Whether it’s romantic love, whether it’s parental love, whether it’s beautiful friendships, brotherhood, brotherhood, I think it’s just love,” said Hayter.
She said movies are a source of comfort in difficult times.
“We go through so much trauma in our lives all over the planet,” she said.
“You have beautiful lights. You have soft music. It’s like having a blanket around you. It’s something soft, comfortable, and feeling good.”
The films have sometimes been criticized for being too schmaltzy, which Wong faces in his other role as an acting coach with Haven Studio.
“[Actors] sometimes struggles with the Hallmark genre. They think it’s a little too positive, too happy. I remind those actors who always want to play the drama … like Bourne’s identity“said Wong.
“These Hallmark movies are actually more true to life, I would say nice people do the best they can under their circumstances.”
Wong said his experience on the Hallmark Set led to other opportunities.
“They have given me so much in terms of working relationships and often on set and on screen, I can’t help but get in the Christmas spirit when I do them now.”
Adapt to the times
A more serious criticism that the stories lack diversity and are almost always heterosexual has encountered efforts to change studios.
“Personally Hallmark has gone through a big change over the last few years and they’re a lot more inclusive now, and I think that’s attracting a much larger audience,” Hayter said.
Wong said he has seen improvements over the past decade.
“There was such a big movement … [and]people are not satisfied with homogeneous representations of families, working families or Christmas, ”he said.
“It’s quite interesting to see over the last decade as an Asian-Canadian LGBTQ artist come into this world and be able to develop in it … It’s nice to be able to graduate from senior office roles. to have a relationship and to have a belonging to those seasonal vacation images. “
On the coast7:04Do you like Hallmark Christmas movies? Meet the actor who appeared in 27 of them
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/vancouver-hallmark-christmas-1.6293368
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]