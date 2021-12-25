Entertainment
It’s a Merry Christmas for Katrina Kaif as She Teases New Instagram Debut After Marriage to Vicky Kaushal | Bollywood
Katrina Kaif celebrates her first Christmas after marrying actress Vicky Kaushal. The actor has now teased new beginnings by announcing his upcoming film, Merry Christmas.
The film will be directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun’s fame and will also star Southern star Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina shared a photo with the film crew on Instagram with the announcement.
She wrote: “New Beginnings. Back on set with director Sriram Raghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He’s a master at storytelling starring thrillers and that’s an honor to be led by him. Super excited to team up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix. “
As Katrina announced her next film, her husband Vicky Kaushal made a professional engagement and returned to Mumbai for Christmas. The newlyweds would celebrate their first Christmas after their wedding in their new house facing the sea.
Katrina previously shared a photo of the view from their balcony on Instagram Stories and captioned it, Home. It showed Katrina and Vicky holding hands while enjoying the view.
The two tied the knot in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9. After keeping everything under tight security, they announced their wedding by sharing photos from their varmala ceremony on Instagram. Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that has brought us to this moment. Seeking all of your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together, they captioned.
Vicky Kaushal returns to the bay to celebrate Christmas with Katrina Kaif
They then shared many more candid images of their Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies. A Christian wedding was also teased with photos showing Katrina in a pink sari, a veil and a bouquet of flowers in her hands.
