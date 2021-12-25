The Guardian includes Egyptian star Amir El Masry in 2021 best actor list

After winning the Best Actor award at BAFTA Scotland for his role in the movie “Limbo”, The Guardian has included international Egyptian star Amir El Masry in their 2021 best actor list.

El Masry’s film “Limbo” included in the 2021 BAFTA films rewards long lists.

El Masry has been nominated for the Best Actor of the British International Film Award (BIFA).

Following the praise of international critics he received for his role in the film “Limbo”, El-Masry competed with his film in the 42nd edition of the Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) held from 2 until December 10, 2020.

“Limbo” managed to win three CIFF awards.

The first prize is the FIPRECI prize (Samir Farid).

“The best support is the one you receive from your country,” El Masry said after receiving the FIPRECI award.

El Masry thanked director Ben Sharrock.

The second prize was the Henry Barakat Prize for the best artistic contribution.

After receiving the second prize, El Masry said: “I would like to thank the Cairo International Film Festival and Mohamed Hefzy for believing in the film.”

El Masry thanked Limbo’s film crew, director and producer.

The third prize was the Golden Pyramid Award for Best Picture.

“I would like to thank the members of the jury and Mohamed Hefzy,” said El Masry after receiving the Golden Pyramid Award for best film.

El Masry asked attendees of the CIFF closing ceremony who had not watched the film to watch it, hoping they liked it.

“Limbo” was part of the official selection of the Cannes Film Festival in early 2020 and also received the TCM Youth Jury Prize at the San Sebastian Festival.

2020 marked El-Masry’s second year in a row to participate in CIFF, where he participated in 2019 with his Danish film Daniel.

After being included in the 2020 BAFTA Breakthrough attendees, El Masry became the first star of Egyptian descent to join this list after a long repertoire of 24 international works in total since 2013.

Directed by Ben Sharrock, Limbo debuted with enthusiastic review with Variety saying, “Sharrock also places great faith in his excellent lead role, Anglo-Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry, to convey layers of unspoken trauma. in the psychological make-up of his character… (the film is) counterbalanced by the weight and grace of El-Masry’s performance, sparkling with gaiety and rage behind tired eyes ”.

The Hollywood Reporter praised Amir El-Masry’s performance in the film, saying, “El-Masry, the growing talent of Anglo-Egyptian cinema, gives a moving and hypnotic performance as Omar.”

The Guardian also applauded the role of El-Masry and described it as “The most dramatic is Omar – an extremely sweet and intelligent performance by Amir El-Masry -… El-Masry superbly expresses the fear of Omar to play the oud under these miserable circumstances would be an act of futility and disloyalty … The emotional center of the film is Omar and El-Masry’s tremendous performance – especially in the heartbreaking conversations he has with his mother. over the phone, demanding detailed recipes in an attempt to eat exactly as he ate at home.

Limbo tells the story of Omar, who is a promising young musician.

Separated from his Syrian family, he is stranded on an isolated Scottish island awaiting the fate of his asylum claim.

The film is a funny and poignant cross-cultural satire, which subtly brings together the hardships and hope of the refugee experience.

Born in Cairo and raised in London, Amir El-Masry is an Egyptian-British actor who has worked with stars such as Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman and Woody Harrelson.

El-Masry has played lead roles in successful Egyptian films including Ramadan Mabrouk Abul-Alamein Hamouda and El-Talatah Yishtaghaloonha.

Shortly after graduating from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), Amir began his acting career with Jon Stewart’s feature debut Rosewater (2014).

He has since starred in various high-profile projects, establishing himself as an emerging British talent.

Her leading role came in early 2016 in the highly acclaimed miniseries “The Night Manager”, alongside Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman. In 2017, El-Masry appeared in Woody Harrelson’s film Lost in London and the BAFTA-nominated and critically acclaimed miniseries “The State”.

Later, Amir played the character of Ibrahim in Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” television series, which is nominated for three Primetime Emmys awards. He also appeared in the BAFTA TV Award nominated series, “Informer”.

Among his most notable works is the leading role in The Arabian Warrior, the first Saudi-American feature film, in addition to his role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Amir El-Masry’s “Industry” series was broadcast on HBO Max.

El Masry recently participated in the Egyptian film “Ritsa”.