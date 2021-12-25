No Way Home exceeds $ 1 billion

Tom Holland in Spider-Man No Way Home Sony



With around $ 406 million in the country and around $ 922 million worldwide on Friday, Spider-Man: No Path Home will spend Christmas Day surpassing the billion dollar mark. The film is both the highest grossing 2021 worldwide (ahead of the $ 904 million gross mainly in China from The Battle of Changjin Lake) and the first billion dollars since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($ 1.073 billion) in December 2019. Moreover, while the likes of Detective Chinatown 3 ($ 690 million), Hi Mom ($ 837 million) and The Battle of Changjin Lake offer an image of a China that no longer needs big Hollywood pillars to thrive, Sony and Marvel’s $ 200 million superhero sequel is already the rare blockbuster to break $ 1 billion without a dime of China. It’s the 49th film to surpass $ 1 billion globally in unadjusted global revenue, but it’s only the fifth to do so without China.

He sits next Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest ($ 1.066 billion in 2006), The black Knight ($ 1.004 billion in 2008), Alice in Wonderland ($ 1.025 billion in 2010) and Joker ($ 1.073 billion in 2019). Most of the entries on the list did not need China to pass the milestone. But the billion dollar increase in films coincided with A) the increase in post-Avatar 3D supplements and B) the emergence of China as a major cinema market. It goes back to China’s general goal for Hollywood. It is not a question of turning flops into hits, but of artificially extracting juice (in a huge market where Hollywood only recovers 25% of the price of the ticket) the big already significant receipts of the already successful world tents. Same The Transformers: Age of Extinction would have earned 804 million dollars still enormous in the world (more than guardians of the galaxy that year) without its $ 301 million Chinese transport.

If, when Spider-Man: No Path Home opens in China (it maybe already government approval), he will only do his part in helping actor Tom Holland / Zendaya MCU move closer to the world total of Frozen ($ 1.45 billion), The Lion King ($ 1.66 billion) or Avengers: Infinity War ($ 2.048 billion). Also, No time to die earned $ 613 million overseas (and $ 774 million globally) with just $ 60 million coming from China. Now there are franchises that still matter in China, like The Quick Saga (F9 earned $ 203 million out of $ 721 million in China), the MonsterVerse (Godzilla vs. Kong won $ 188 million out of $ 469 million in China) and Spider-Man (Far from home earned $ 199 million out of $ 1.131 billion in China in the summer of 2019). Likewise, I would say that Disney / 20th Century Studios is building on Chinese interest in Avatar 2 (Avatars reissue in 2021 grossed $ 55 million) to mitigate the decline elsewhere.

With domestic revenues impacted by Covid and China’s growing disinterest in Hollywood films, there was reason to wonder if The Rise of Skywalker would Hollywoods last $ 1 billion grosser at least until Avatar 2. This Spider-Man: No Path Home passed the milestone in just over two weeks without China being the very definition of hope. And that again highlights a key variable in a complicated relationship. China is not turning Hollywood masts into blockbusters. China is simply turning the already successful Hollywood tents into global monsters. Once No way home exceeds $ 1.074 billion, it will be the biggest turnover since Frozen II. Once it passes $ 1.131 billion, it will be the greatest Spider-Man movie of all time (having already surpassed Sam Raimis’ unadjusted $ 402 million in domestic total. Spider Man) and Sony’s biggest turnover. And once passed Noir Panthers $ 1.347 billion, this will be the greatest solo superhero movie of all time.