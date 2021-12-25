Every actor who auditioned for Captain America

Before Chris Evans Gets Skinny StevenCaptain America: The First Avenger, many other actors auditioned for the role of Steve Rogers. The initial agreement for The first avenger in 2010 was not huge by Hollywood standards, at just $ 300,000, but it was agreed to appear in six future films. So playing Captain America ended up being one of the biggest moves in Chris Evans’ career, but it’s interesting to consider how things could have turned out differently.

The casting process forCaptain America: The First Avenger was long and filled with a staggering variety of names. Sam Worthington and Will Smith were apparently involved in the early talks for the role but were never seriously prosecuted. Michael Cassidy, Scott Porter, Mike Vogel and Patrick Flueger were all on the table at one point, and while his name was in the ring as well, Chase Crawford was not allowed to test for Capto his lead role as Nate Archibald. in teen dramaGossip Girl. Tron starGarrett Hedlund was also on the shortlist for a while, but it’s unclear whether he has officially auditioned for the coveted role yet. From there, the name rumors get even more outlandish, from Channing Tatum, who was more of a fan cast, to comedian Dane Cook and Joe and Kevin Jonas.

In the end, it’s very hard to say how many of these actors met director Joe Johnston for the official Captain America auditions and how many were just names at the time. Chris Evans, who has played 8 comic book characters in his career, was chosen himself without having to audition since Johnston already knew his work. So, it’s also possible that some of the other contenders were seriously considered even though they never had a screen test. While a full list of every nominee might fill a book, here are all the actors who definitely auditioned for the role of Steve Rogers inCaptain America: The First Avenger.





John krasinski





Known for his longtime role as Jim Halpert inOfficeJohn Krasinski was actually pretty close to being cast as Captain America. Apparently he went so far as to dress at an audition. As Krasinski recounts, Chris Hemsworth, who was recently cast as Thor, sawOffice The star was half-fit and said he looked good, but Krasinski knew immediately that he would never live up to Hemsworth’s physique as a superhero. For this reason, or because Krasinski could never escapeOffice, the actor passed on the part.

Sebastien stan





Whoever has seenThe first avenger Sebastian Stan will recognize, as he plays Steve Rogers’ best friend and comrade in arms, James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes. Stan reprized this role of Winter Soldier in both Captain America sequels,Avengers: Infinity War andAvengers: Endgame, and the Disney + showThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier.The chemistry between Evans and Stan as Steve and Bucky proves the two are well suited to their respective roles, but Stan first auditioned for the role of Steve Rogers in 2010 before being cast as Bucky.





Chris Pratt





Chris Pratt is another MCU star who found a different path after trying for Steve Rogers. Best known at the time for his role as the lovable but stupid Andy Dwyer in Parks and recreation, Pratt was initially not interested in the role of Marvel. Casting director Sarah Finn defended her case, however, and persuaded her to audition. While he was not good for the role of Captain America, his audition still worked out for Pratt in the long run, as it helped convince James Gunn that he would be perfect to play Starlord inguardians of the galaxy.

Scott Eastwood





The son of award-winning actor and director Clint Eastwood, Scott Eastwood himself has had a solid acting career so far, with notable roles in films as diverse asThe longest journey andman’s anger. In 2010, during the casting forCaptain America: The First Avenger was in progress, he was not as well known, but the young actor auditioned for the role of Steve Rogers. While Captain America hasn’t worked out, Eastwood wants to play Wolverine, another Marvel character, if the opportunity arises.

Wilson Bethel





While not technically part of the MCU, Netflixdaredevil presents a star that almost was. Wilson Bethel, who plays the villainous Bullseye in the series, auditioned and even tested on screen in Cap’s costume for the lead role inCaptain America: The First Avenger at the time. Bethel was excited about the role and felt he was close enough to getting it, and was initially disappointed when he went to Evans instead. However, things came full circle for Bethel when he landed a major role inthe Marvel show, which was a big hit before Netflix’s cancellationdaredevil in 2018 to the dismay of many viewers.





Philippe philippe





Much of Ryan Phillippe’s time in the limelight was in the late ’90s with movies likeI know what you did last summer,Cruel Intentions, and54. While the actor auditioned for Captain America and loved the idea of ​​the role, Marvel ended up passing it on to him, which was probably for the best, as he had young children to care for at the time. Phillippe had a more recent appearance in ABC’s Big sky, in which he plays private investigator Cody Hoyt.

Kellan lutz





Perhaps Kellan Lutz’s best-known role is Emmett Cullen in the dusksaga. But around the time these movies were coming out, Lutz also auditioned not only for the role of Steve Rogers in The first avengerbut for the God of Thunder inThor also. Excited at the prospect of both roles, Lutz was disappointed not to walk away with either, although he was able to play a hero with the lead role in the legend of hercules in 2014.





Alexandre skarsgrd





Like Lutz, Alexander Skarsgrd also auditioned for lead roles in bothThorandThe first avenger. Perhaps the Swedish actor’s best-known role to date is Tarzan inThe Legend of Tarzan, although he also played a key role in Godzilla vs. Kongin 2021 as Dr. Nathan Lind, one of MonsterVerse’s returning characters. Although Alexander missed two MCU movies, his father, StellanSkarsgrd, played astrophysicist Dr Erik Selvig in severalThor and Avengersmovie theater.

Jensen ackles





Jensen Ackles is best known for his lead role as Dean Winchester in cult classic SupernaturalWhich is also part of why he never made it into the MCU. Ackles auditioned for the role of Steve Rogers, but since Chris Evans had previously been offered the role, theSupernatural The star was reportedly offered the role of Hawkeye instead, but had to turn it down due to scheduling conflicts with the long-running show. Ackles will dress as the worst version of Captain America, Soldier Boy inThe boys season 3, however.





Wyatt russell





Speaking of fake Captain Americas, Wyatt Russell recently made an appearance as John Walker inThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a young army captain who tries to take Steve’s coat at the behest of the government. However, superstar’s son Kurt Russell actually auditioned for the role of Steve Rogers in 2010. Russell was relatively unknown and new enough to play at the time, so he describes the audition as more to see if he is. could play rather than put it on. vying for the role. Like all the actors who auditioned for Captain America inCaptain America: The First AvengerRussell was destined to lose the role to Chris Evans, who was arguably the right man for the role.





