Four suspects behind spate of Los Angeles home robberies arrested Jose Ruiz Gutierrez

Four men have been arrested after a man was killed outside a restaurant in Hollywood in what the LAPD describes as a home robbery.

Police say the trend sees suspects targeting victims in prime locations before following them home to an isolated area in order to steal them.

On this occasion, Jose Ruiz Gutierrez, 23, was shot dead in front of the Brazilian restaurant Bossa Nova on Sunset Boulevard on November 23 at 2 a.m.

Gutierrez was waiting in his car outside the restaurant to pick up take out food when the women he was with were accosted by a group of men and were robbed.

Gutierrez, who was carrying a gun, got out of the car to intervene but the suspects shot him first and he was killed on the sidewalk.

After hearing the gunshots, staff, customers and security guards rushed out of the restaurant to witness the tragic scene.

“I heard a lot of gunshots,” said a man who did not want to be identified CBSLA. “I couldn’t count how many. And then I heard a scream. This girl was constantly shouting “help”. I get out, the guy is lying in front of the car. I check his pulse. Maybe I could do something, but he had too many shots in the head. So there was nothing I could do.

Jayon Sanders and Joshua Saulsberry, both 21, and Abraham Castillo and Tyree Singleton, both 20, were arrested in multiple police raids on Tuesday morning.

Police are seen at the scene a day after the shooting looking for evidence

All four were taken into custody. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Sanders, Castillo and Singleton for murder, theft and attempted theft, the LAPD said. They are being held on bail for more than $ 2 million.

Saulsberry is charged with robbery, on bail set at $ 160,000.

During the searches, authorities recovered items from the host, including a Rolex watch, handbags, gang accessories, handguns including replicas, two cars that were used in the crimes. suspected and over $ 30,000 in cash.

The LAPD says home armed robberies are becoming increasingly popular and the ministry has now established a dedicated task force to investigate crimes that often turn violent.

Attractive places such as the Jewelry District and Melrose Avenue have been targeted by thieves as many crimes appear to begin as victims are followed from expensive restaurants or nightclubs to their homes.

The victims are then stolen at gunpoint of watches, jewelry, money and other valuables.

LAPD chief Michel Moore said the department was investigating 150 home thefts and similar crimes. “People shouldn’t try to protect their property when faced with thieves,” he said

“There is no jewel or property they own that is worth their life, and so if they find themselves in such a perilous situation, to cooperate, be a good witness. Don’t sue people, don’t try to sue people, and don’t try to take action yourself other than to minimize the risk of you falling victim to the kind of violence we’ve seen here, ”he said. he declared to NBC4.