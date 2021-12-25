TV actor Iqbal Khans, wife Sneha, pregnant with second child, shares photo with Baby Bump on Instagram





New Delhi: Actor Iqbal Khan’s wife Sneha announced in her latest social media post that the couple are pregnant with their second child. The couple are already parents of a 10-year-old daughter. Sneha shared an adorable photo with her husband Iqbal on her Instagram to wish her followers the auspicious Christmas occasion. In the photo, her baby bump is clearly visible. She wrote sharing, “Merry Christmas Blessed, Thankful and Loved #alhumdulillah Sending lots of love and blessings to each and everyone. Special duaas for those who cannot spend this holiday season with their loved ones. A few days ago, Iqbal’s wife shared photos wearing an oversized t-shirt. She revealed in her post that she was wearing her husband’s outfit. Her baby bump is slightly visible in the photos she shares. She wrote sharing, “Oversized t-shirt but do it werrrrkkk! Wearing the husband’s t-shirt and he certainly doesn’t mind. Actor Iqbal Khan married Sneha Chhabra in 2007. They had their first child, a daughter in 2011. Iqbal and Sneha named their daughter Ammara. Iqbal and Sneha met while filming a video album they were featured in together. Iqbal Khan made his debut in the television industry with “Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai” by Balaji Telefilms. He got immediate recognition for his role and since then he has featured in shows like “Kahiin To Hoga”, “Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli”, “Tumhari Pakhi”, “Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani”, “Kavyanjali ” and others. Shaheer Sheikh to reunite with ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’ producer Rajan Shahi for new show Stay tuned for more news.

