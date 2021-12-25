Authorities Identify Suspected 14-Year-Old Girl Killed While Filming NoHo Thursday – CBS Los Angeles

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) The identity of the 14-year-old girl who was tragically shot dead by a stray bullet fired by a Los Angeles police officer at a Burlington store in North Hollywood on December 23 was announced by officials on Friday. They also announced the identity of the suspect who initiated the turn of events.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was in one of the locker rooms at a Burlington store on Thursday when a stray bullet fired at an assault suspect broke through the wall and hit her.

According to the Los Angeles Times, she was trying on dresses for her quinceaera with her mother.

A police report filed by the LAPD said the assault suspect was approached by security at the Burlington store when he began exhibiting unruly behavior, including attacking another customer and breaking a store window using a sturdy bicycle lock.

Authorities who responded to 9-1-1 calls for gunfire at the scene approached the suspect as he attacked the client, and a shootout involving an officer ensued. The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene shortly after during his assessment by paramedics.

So far, the investigation has not been able to locate a handgun at the scene. However, they took the bicycle lock used as a weapon into custody.

Later on Friday evening, they identified the assault suspect as 24-year-old Daniel Elena Lopez. Authorities have denied full disclosure of Lopez’s criminal history, which they described as extensive, due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. However, the Los Angeles Times reported that Elena Lopez had been convicted of auto theft, carrying a loaded gun in public, and carrying a gun as a criminal. They also discovered that he had been convicted of domestic assault and battery and reckless police escape in a vehicle. He had spent at least two years in state prison.

Lopez was killed from a gunshot wound to the chest.

LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore spoke to CBSLA reporters on Friday and revealed that an officer fired three bullets, one of which hit Orellana-Peralta.

In that same interview, Moore said the goal of their investigation is to be as effective as possible.

Just 24 hours after that, we’ve done everything we can to bring together as much and be as transparent as possible, Moore said.

He requested immediate release of body camera images, storage of surveillance footage and recordings of all 9-1-1 calls regarding the incident by Monday, a process that normally takes up to 45 days. .

More than one of the 9-1-1 calls indicated that a shooting was in progress in the store, even before officers arrived at the scene.

In response to the incident, Moore released a statement Thursday evening, which said:

This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for all involved. I am deeply sorry for the loss of the life of this young girl and know that there are no words that can ease the unimaginable pain for the family. My commitment is to conduct a thorough, complete and transparent investigation into the circumstances which led to this tragedy and to provide as much information as possible to the family and the public. I have ordered video of the critical incident to be released by Monday, December 27, which will include 9-1-1 calls, radio transmissions, body-worn video, and any CCTV and other evidence collected at this preliminary stage.

A series of investigations were launched by various law enforcement agencies following the incident. Especially after Moore previously indicated that the use of lethal force is always a last resort for LAPD agents.

A passerby criticized the tactics deployed by the officers.

They should have handled it differently. I mean, not where everyone was in danger, Nubia Cisneros told CBSLA reporter Jasmine Viel.

The investigation was assigned to the California Department of Justice as part of a new law that requires that any fatal shooting at the hands of an officer, whether intentional or not, be investigated by the Attorney General. of State.

The officer who fired the bullets was placed on administrative leave with pay while the investigation is ongoing.