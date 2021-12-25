Which Bollywood actor has the most expensive car?





Bollywood superstars not only have a large fan base, but also live a somewhat regal life. Their way of life and their adored admirers all over the country pique the interest of people who worship their idols. These celebrities certainly know how to make an impression in real life as well as on television, from wearing the latest fashions to owning attractive homes and vehicles. So let’s take a look at some of the most expensive automobiles in Bollywood. Rolls Royce Ghost Series II – Hrithik Roshan Rolls Royce is a brand of comfort and luxury. It is one of the most luxurious vehicles that have earned it its reputation. Its excessive price makes its acquisition difficult for individuals, which makes it a small herd. Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 42nd birthday by purchasing a fully customized Ghost Series II. The vehicle is valued at Rs 7 crores. Rolls Royce Callinan – Ajay Devgn The Cullinan is Rolls Royce’s latest foray into the SUV business, and it’s nothing less than a true symbol of luxury, packed with the best amenities and cutting-edge technology. Ajay Devgn recently picked out a fully personalized Cullinan for him. At its most basic level, the model pays Rs. 6.95 crore. Lamborghini Aventador SV – Mallika Sherawat Mallika has a private collection of high-end automobiles. The Lamborghini Aventador SV was by far the most recent addition to the list. This supercar has a top speed of 350 kilometers per hour and costs Rs 8 crores in India. Aston Martin Rapid S – Ranveer Singh While we thought the list would be devoid of any other sporting beauty, Ranveer Singh’s Aston Martin Rapid S pops up. Ranveer gave himself the car as a gift for his 32nd birthday. Bentley Continental GT – Amitabh Bachchan The list also includes Amitabh Bachchan’s Bentley Continental GT, which is one of the world’s best-known luxury automobiles. The automobile is priced at Rs 3.58 crore and is therefore frequently spotted on the streets of Mumbai. India is also considered to be a nation of automobiles, ranging from super to luxury, and these vehicles, no doubt, require repairs and replacement of auto parts. Read also: Which Bollywood actor launched the Paani foundation?

