Pioneer Fund buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, …

Investment company Pioneer Fund (Current portfolio) buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Visa Inc, 3M Co during the 3 months ended Q3 2021, according to the most recent filings from the investment company, Pioneer Fund. As of Q3 2021, Pioneer Fund owns 44 shares with a total value of $ 7.3 billion. These are the details of buying and selling.
New purchases: LYV, RAIN, UNH, EOG,
Added positions: PYPL, EA, PLNT, UPS, MSFT, CRM, BIIB, LRCX, ELAN, COST, UNP, TMO, AKAM, KO, MLM, HD, WFC, CFG, AAPL, DHR, SHAK, MSTR,
Reduced positions: NVDA, V, GOOGL, ULTA, CAT, BKNG, ADI, IFF, CARR, A, SLB, CME, EL, ETN, MDT, AMZN,
Solder: MA, FCX, MMM, BABA, FDX, MRK, DIS, SBUX, CTAS, CHD,
These are the 5 main holdings of Pioneer Fund
Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) – 186,743 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.71%
Microsoft Corp (MSFT) – 1,558,769 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. 14.89% added shares
Apple Inc (AAPL) – 2,642,376 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. 1.25% added shares
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) – 7,532,466 shares, 4.76% of total portfolio. 3.64% added shares
Analog Devices Inc (ADI) – 1,772,522 shares, 4.04% of total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.58%
New purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Pioneer Fund initiated a stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Purchase prices ranged from $ 74.79 to $ 93.64, with an estimated average price of $ 84.28. The stock is now trading at around $ 118.540,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 2.45%. The holding was 1,978,237 shares as of 09/30/2021.
New purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Pioneer Fund initiated a stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Purchase prices ranged from $ 574.03 to $ 680.96, with an estimated average price of $ 621.14. The stock is now trading at around $ 625.380,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 1.27%. The holding was 154,411 shares as of 09/30/2021.
New purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Pioneer Fund initiated a stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc. Purchase prices ranged from $ 390.74 to $ 429.71, with an estimated average price of $ 414.25. The stock is now trading at around $ 495,380,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 1.03%. The holding was 193,909 shares as of 09/30/2021.
New purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Pioneer Fund initiated a stake in EOG Resources Inc. Purchase prices ranged from $ 64.26 to $ 85.99, with an estimated average price of $ 73.01. The stock is now trading at around $ 87.180,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 0.84%. The holding was 771,186 shares as of 09/30/2021.
Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Pioneer Fund added 160.63% to a stake in PayPal Holdings Inc. Purchase prices ranged from $ 259 to $ 308.53, with an estimated average price of $ 283.9. The stock is now trading at around $ 192.010000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 2.24%. The holding was 1,026,518 shares as of 09/30/2021.
Addition: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Pioneer Fund increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc to 122.94%. Purchase prices ranged from $ 126.4 to $ 146.6, with an estimated average price of $ 140.49. The stock is now trading at around $ 132.540000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 1.53%. The holding was 1,431,470 shares as of 09/30/2021.
Added: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
Pioneer Fund increased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc to 137.16%. Purchase prices ranged from $ 68.99 to $ 82.13, with an estimated average price of $ 75.98. The stock is now trading at around $ 90.970000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 1.15%. The holding was 1,860,048 shares as of 09/30/2021.
Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Pioneer Fund increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc to 41.56%. Purchase prices ranged from $ 182.1 to $ 214.26, with an estimated average price of $ 197.6. The stock is now trading at around $ 212.190,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 0.92%. The holding was 1,260,250 shares as of 09/30/2021.
Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Pioneer Fund increased its stake in Salesforce.com Inc to 97.05%. Purchase prices ranged from $ 237.55 to $ 285.63, with an estimated average price of $ 254.07. The stock is now trading at around $ 253.140,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 0.7%. The holding was 386,751 shares as of 09/30/2021.
Addition: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Pioneer Fund increased its stake in Biogen Inc to 140.12%. Purchase prices ranged from $ 282.99 to $ 369.05, with an estimated average price of $ 328.16. The stock is now trading at around $ 235.410,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 0.61%. The holding was 269,975 shares as of 09/30/2021.
Out of stock: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Pioneer Fund sold a stake in Mastercard Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 337.38 to $ 393.26, with an estimated average price of $ 363.45.
Sold out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Pioneer Fund sold a stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 30.48 to $ 38.73, with an estimated average price of $ 35.25.
Sold out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Pioneer Fund sold a stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Selling prices ranged from $ 145.08 to $ 221.87, with an estimated average price of $ 182.3.
Out of stock: 3M Co (MMM)
Pioneer Fund sold a stake in 3M Co. Selling prices ranged from $ 175.42 to $ 202.83, with an estimated average price of $ 193.88.
Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Pioneer Fund sold a stake in FedEx Corp. Selling prices ranged from $ 219.29 to $ 299.67, with an estimated average price of $ 271.73.
Sold out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Pioneer Fund sold a stake in Merck & Co Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 71.68 to $ 78.83, with an estimated average price of $ 76.11.
Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Pioneer Fund reduced to 48.52% stake in NVIDIA Corp. Selling prices ranged from $ 181.61 to $ 228.43, with an estimated average price of $ 207.92. The stock is now trading at around $ 296,400,000. The impact on a portfolio of this sale is -1.85%. Pioneer Fund still held 735,213 shares as of 09/30/2021.
Reduced: Visa Inc (V)
Pioneer Fund reduced to a 31.48% stake in Visa Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 220.05 to $ 250.93, with an estimated average price of $ 234.41. The stock is now trading at around $ 216.620000. The impact on a portfolio of this sale is -1.32%. Pioneer Fund still held 920,086 shares as of 09/30/2021.
Reduced: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Pioneer Fund reduced to 32.9% stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 323.67 to $ 389.9, with an estimated average price of $ 361.38. The stock is now trading at around $ 392.370,000. The impact on a portfolio of this sale is -0.7%. Pioneer Fund still held 309,585 shares as of 09/30/2021.
Reduced: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Pioneer Fund reduced to 26.96% stake in Caterpillar Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 189.84 to $ 221.66, with an estimated average price of $ 208.43. The stock is now trading at around $ 206,200,000. The impact on a portfolio of this sale is -0.41%. Pioneer Fund still held 383,269 shares as of 09/30/2021.
Reduced: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Pioneer Fund reduced to 38.72% stake in Booking Holdings Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 2,067.55 to $ 2,491.35, with an estimated average price of $ 2,243.82. The stock is now trading at around $ 2,402.250000. The impact on a portfolio of this sale is -0.4%. Pioneer Fund still held 21,801 shares as of 09/30/2021.
Reduced: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Pioneer Fund reduced to 21.04% stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 147.58 to $ 179.28, with an estimated average price of $ 161.83. The stock is now trading at around $ 157.8 million. The impact on a portfolio of this sale is -0.25%. Pioneer Fund still held 471,164 shares as of 09/30/2021.
