Pioneer Fund buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, …

Investment company Pioneer Fund (Current portfolio) buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Visa Inc, 3M Co during the 3 months ended Q3 2021, according to the most recent filings from the investment company, Pioneer Fund. As of Q3 2021, Pioneer Fund owns 44 shares with a total value of $ 7.3 billion. These are the details of buying and selling.

New purchases: LYV, RAIN, UNH, EOG,

Added positions: PYPL, EA, PLNT, UPS, MSFT, CRM, BIIB, LRCX, ELAN, COST, UNP, TMO, AKAM, KO, MLM, HD, WFC, CFG, AAPL, DHR, SHAK, MSTR,

Reduced positions: NVDA, V, GOOGL, ULTA, CAT, BKNG, ADI, IFF, CARR, A, SLB, CME, EL, ETN, MDT, AMZN,

Solder: MA, FCX, MMM, BABA, FDX, MRK, DIS, SBUX, CTAS, CHD,

For details on purchases and sales of Pioneer Fund shares,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pioneer+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the 5 main holdings of Pioneer Fund

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) – 186,743 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.71% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) – 1,558,769 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. 14.89% added shares Apple Inc (AAPL) – 2,642,376 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. 1.25% added shares Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) – 7,532,466 shares, 4.76% of total portfolio. 3.64% added shares Analog Devices Inc (ADI) – 1,772,522 shares, 4.04% of total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.58%

New purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Pioneer Fund initiated a stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. Purchase prices ranged from $ 74.79 to $ 93.64, with an estimated average price of $ 84.28. The stock is now trading at around $ 118.540,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 2.45%. The holding was 1,978,237 shares as of 09/30/2021.

The story continues

New purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Pioneer Fund initiated a stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Purchase prices ranged from $ 574.03 to $ 680.96, with an estimated average price of $ 621.14. The stock is now trading at around $ 625.380,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 1.27%. The holding was 154,411 shares as of 09/30/2021.

New purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Pioneer Fund initiated a stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc. Purchase prices ranged from $ 390.74 to $ 429.71, with an estimated average price of $ 414.25. The stock is now trading at around $ 495,380,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 1.03%. The holding was 193,909 shares as of 09/30/2021.

New purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Pioneer Fund initiated a stake in EOG Resources Inc. Purchase prices ranged from $ 64.26 to $ 85.99, with an estimated average price of $ 73.01. The stock is now trading at around $ 87.180,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 0.84%. The holding was 771,186 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Pioneer Fund added 160.63% to a stake in PayPal Holdings Inc. Purchase prices ranged from $ 259 to $ 308.53, with an estimated average price of $ 283.9. The stock is now trading at around $ 192.010000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 2.24%. The holding was 1,026,518 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Addition: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Pioneer Fund increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc to 122.94%. Purchase prices ranged from $ 126.4 to $ 146.6, with an estimated average price of $ 140.49. The stock is now trading at around $ 132.540000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 1.53%. The holding was 1,431,470 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Added: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Pioneer Fund increased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc to 137.16%. Purchase prices ranged from $ 68.99 to $ 82.13, with an estimated average price of $ 75.98. The stock is now trading at around $ 90.970000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 1.15%. The holding was 1,860,048 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Pioneer Fund increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc to 41.56%. Purchase prices ranged from $ 182.1 to $ 214.26, with an estimated average price of $ 197.6. The stock is now trading at around $ 212.190,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 0.92%. The holding was 1,260,250 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Pioneer Fund increased its stake in Salesforce.com Inc to 97.05%. Purchase prices ranged from $ 237.55 to $ 285.63, with an estimated average price of $ 254.07. The stock is now trading at around $ 253.140,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 0.7%. The holding was 386,751 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Addition: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Pioneer Fund increased its stake in Biogen Inc to 140.12%. Purchase prices ranged from $ 282.99 to $ 369.05, with an estimated average price of $ 328.16. The stock is now trading at around $ 235.410,000. The impact on a portfolio of this purchase was 0.61%. The holding was 269,975 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Out of stock: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Pioneer Fund sold a stake in Mastercard Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 337.38 to $ 393.26, with an estimated average price of $ 363.45.

Sold out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Pioneer Fund sold a stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 30.48 to $ 38.73, with an estimated average price of $ 35.25.

Sold out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Pioneer Fund sold a stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Selling prices ranged from $ 145.08 to $ 221.87, with an estimated average price of $ 182.3.

Out of stock: 3M Co (MMM)

Pioneer Fund sold a stake in 3M Co. Selling prices ranged from $ 175.42 to $ 202.83, with an estimated average price of $ 193.88.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Pioneer Fund sold a stake in FedEx Corp. Selling prices ranged from $ 219.29 to $ 299.67, with an estimated average price of $ 271.73.

Sold out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Pioneer Fund sold a stake in Merck & Co Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 71.68 to $ 78.83, with an estimated average price of $ 76.11.

Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Pioneer Fund reduced to 48.52% stake in NVIDIA Corp. Selling prices ranged from $ 181.61 to $ 228.43, with an estimated average price of $ 207.92. The stock is now trading at around $ 296,400,000. The impact on a portfolio of this sale is -1.85%. Pioneer Fund still held 735,213 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Reduced: Visa Inc (V)

Pioneer Fund reduced to a 31.48% stake in Visa Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 220.05 to $ 250.93, with an estimated average price of $ 234.41. The stock is now trading at around $ 216.620000. The impact on a portfolio of this sale is -1.32%. Pioneer Fund still held 920,086 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Reduced: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Pioneer Fund reduced to 32.9% stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 323.67 to $ 389.9, with an estimated average price of $ 361.38. The stock is now trading at around $ 392.370,000. The impact on a portfolio of this sale is -0.7%. Pioneer Fund still held 309,585 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Reduced: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Pioneer Fund reduced to 26.96% stake in Caterpillar Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 189.84 to $ 221.66, with an estimated average price of $ 208.43. The stock is now trading at around $ 206,200,000. The impact on a portfolio of this sale is -0.41%. Pioneer Fund still held 383,269 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Reduced: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Pioneer Fund reduced to 38.72% stake in Booking Holdings Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 2,067.55 to $ 2,491.35, with an estimated average price of $ 2,243.82. The stock is now trading at around $ 2,402.250000. The impact on a portfolio of this sale is -0.4%. Pioneer Fund still held 21,801 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Reduced: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Pioneer Fund reduced to 21.04% stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. Selling prices ranged from $ 147.58 to $ 179.28, with an estimated average price of $ 161.83. The stock is now trading at around $ 157.8 million. The impact on a portfolio of this sale is -0.25%. Pioneer Fund still held 471,164 shares as of 09/30/2021.

Here is the complete portfolio of Pioneer Fund. Also check out:

1. The undervalued stocks of the Pioneer fund

2. The fastest growing companies of Pioneer Fund, and

3. High Yield Shares of Pioneer Fund

4. Shares Pioneer Fund Continues to Buy This article first appeared on GuruFocus.