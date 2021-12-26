It’s a Wonderful Life star Karolyn Grimes reveals why she left Hollywood: it’s become my past life

Karolyn Grimes was only 6 years old when she was asked to star in a movie that would change her life forever.

By that time, she had already made four films. But in the summer of 1946, she started working on a new project called “Its a Wonderful Life”. The Frank Capra-directed classic, which starred Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed, has become a beloved holiday tradition across the world.

The film centers on the character of George Bailey, played by Stewart, who contemplates suicide until his Guardian Angel steps in and shows him all the people whose lives he touched and the difference he made to the world. community. A memorable character is Zuzu, played by Grimes. She manages to say: Every time a bell rings, an angel takes his wings.

To mark the 75th anniversary of the films’ release, Grimes wrote a book titled “Zuzu Baileys this is a wonderful life cookbook,” where she shares her favorite recipes and heartfelt stories.

Grimes, 81, told Fox News what filming “Its a Wonderful Life” really looked like, how she got the role of Zuzu, and why she left Hollywood.

Fox News: What inspired you to write this book now?

Karolyn Grimes: It was the Jimmy Stewart Museum! They called me and told me that they no longer had my book because it was written 25 years ago. So I thought it was time to write a new one for the 75th anniversary. The publisher loved the idea and we got down to business right away because there weren’t a lot of people around us who were a part of this movie. But it was really exciting for me to work on it. I have traveled all over the world and people always want to hear stories about “It’s a Wonderful Life” and what it was really like to do.

Fox News: How did you get the role of Zuzu Bailey?

Grimes: We didn’t have auditions at the time. We have had talks. And most of the kids had the same agent. So if the studio said, “We want a blond haired, blue eyed kid with freckles,” they could pick the best kid for the role. They had a hand in choosing everyone, even the extras. I spoke to Mr. Frank Capra himself and the next thing you know, I got the part!

Fox News: What was your first impression of Jimmy Stewart?

Grimes: He was very tall and very thin. But he was just the best thing. He was very gentle and kind. He was very generous with his time and very patient with me. So I really enjoyed working with him. I remember I made a mistake with a line and he said, “Well, it’s okay Karolyn, you’ll get it next time.” He was very encouraging. I felt like I learned a lot from working with him.

Fox News: What was your relationship with the rest of the cast?

Grimes: We all got along. It was very nice. And it’s always fun when you can go out on the set and play with other kids. It was summer, so we weren’t quite in school yet. We didn’t have to do any lessons. So I remember it was a lot of fun.

Fox News: It must have been surreal to pretend it was Christmas, but it is summer.

Grimes: Oh yeah, in the movie you see all that wonderful snow and its scythe. It doesn’t snow in Hollywood * laughs *. And I remember it was really hot when we shot. But Frank Capra brought magic to this set.

Fox News: What’s one fun fact about your filming of “Its a Wonderful Life” that would surprise fans today?

Grimes: It’s hard because I think the fans already know everything * laughs *. But it’s interesting, people always ask me, ‘What was it like working with Donna Reed? And I have to admit, I don’t really remember anymore. I was such a fan of Jimmy Stewart that I didn’t even watch Donna Reed!

Jimmy Stewart left such an impression on me. He was so sweet to me. I was still in his arms or on his neck. And you have to remember, sometimes you have to shoot a scene over and over again, especially with Capra because he was such a perfectionist. But Jimmy never complained. He never made me feel bad if I took the wrong line. So I really enjoyed all of these things when I was a kid.

Fox News: When did you realize that “Its a Wonderful Life” had become so popular among the fans?

Grimes: In 1980, someone came to my door. I was living in the middle of Kansas at the time. They knocked on my door and the person said, “Are you that little girl that was in the movie It’s a Wonderful Life?” I said, “Well, yeah.” And the person said, “Can we have an interview? I thought, “What’s going on in the world? The movie came out so long ago. But clearly there was still an interest in it. I dug up all of my memories from the basement and started sharing stories. Then the fan mail started to arrive.

That’s when I thought, “I have to see what’s going on.” So I sat down and watched the movie for the very first time. I was so moved. I was in tears. I was 40 years old and the movie took me on an emotional roller coaster. From top to bottom and all around. When it was over, I realized how much of a masterpiece it was. I then understood why people were still so interested in it. You have to remember that when you make a movie, you are only doing one job. And then you move on to the next project. Sometimes you never really see it. To this day, I regret the fact that I have never started to look at it as a family tradition in my own home.

Fox News: Why do you think “Its a Wonderful Life” has remained so timeless?

Grimes: I think the story applies to everyone. They see each other in George Bailey. They identify with the struggles he went through and how he survived. He made his own life wonderful. And there are some wonderful things in life. It’s a story of hope and how we can all make a difference, even when things seem hopeless. You don’t know how many letters I have received from people over the years telling me they were on the bridge and after watching this movie they realized their life wasn’t that bad after all. . And they left the bridge.

Fox News: You lost your parents at such a young age. You lost your mother at the age of 12, and then your father soon after. How did you cope?

Grimes: My parents instilled in me that in the end everything will be fine. This may not be the case at the moment, but it will. Life is what you choose to make it. And I wanted it to be good. My parents also gave me a very solid religious formation. I have some respect for anyone who believes in a higher being and tries to follow a right path in life. I think this is something we should all strive to do. It’s tough these days, but damn it, if we could just try. It’s a scary world out there. And we need a movie like “Its a Wonderful Life” more than ever. I think that’s how I faced.

Fox News: After your parents passed away, you moved to Kansas, far from Hollywood. How was it for you?

Grimes: At first I thought I was dead. It took me about a year to feel comfortable. And unfortunately, I was in a really terrible family situation. But I was in a town of 800 people and they all knew about my situation. These townspeople gathered around me the traders, my teachers, all the children, everyone and they simply welcomed me with open arms. They gave me so much love and confidence. Then I realized that I didn’t want to go back to Hollywood anymore. It was a shallow dog-eating dog world. I didn’t want that in my life. So I felt happy to stay in Kansas. At first I missed Hollywood. But after spending a year in Kansas, things changed for me.

Fox News: Have you always received offers while in Kansas?

Grimes: I went to live with my father’s brother and his mean wife. She immediately cut off all my ties to anyone I had ever known or worked with in Hollywood. It has become my past life.

Fox News: What is your life like today?

Grimes: Wild and crazy * laugh *. I’m on the road three months a year just to talk about “It’s a Wonderful Life.” And for the rest of the year, I make appearances. My whole life is a wonderful life. For me, my life is spreading this message.

