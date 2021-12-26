



DETROIT (AP) Wanda Young, a member of the Motown chart-topping band The Marvelettes, has died in the suburbs of Detroit. She was 78 years old. Meta Ventress told the New York Times in a story published on Saturday that her mother died on Dec. 15 in Garden City, Michigan, of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The youngsters and other members of the Marvelettes were teenagers when they recorded Please Mr. Postman for Berry Gordy Jr.’s Motown Records in 1961. The song became Motown’s first pop hit. The all-girl group was signed by Motown to their label Tamla earlier that year and included Georgeanna Tillman, Gladys Horton, Katherine Anderson and Juanita Cowart, according to the Motown museum. The teens were students at Inkster High School outside of Detroit and, along with graduate Georgia Dobbins, were members of a singing group called The Casinyets. Young replaced Dobbins when Gordy signed the group. Songs like Twistin Postman, Playboy “and Too Many Fish In The Sea followed Please Mr. Postman. The band would later record hits such as Dont Mess With Bill, The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game” and My Baby Must Be A. Magician. “ Young sang the lead role on Don’t Mess With Bill. I told him constantly, All of these people love you, Ventress told The Times. And the shed says, Wow. She didn’t wake up everyday thinking about Marvelettes, but she never lost that glamor, ”Ventress added. The Motown Museum posted on its Facebook page that Young helped the Marvelettes become one of Motown Records’ many success stories. After the dissolution of the Marvelettes in the early 1970s, Young recorded under another label. Young and Horton performed on the 1990 album The Marvelettes: Now! according to the Times. In addition to Ventress, Young is survived by the children Robert Rogers III and Bobbae Rogers; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; four sisters and four brothers.

