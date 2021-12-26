Who is Kathy Bates? | Bollywood News





Kathy Bates is indeed an American actress and director. She has won numerous awards, as well as an Academy Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as two Golden Globe Awards. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and studied acting at Southern Methodist University before starting acting in New York City. Before landing her first screen role in Take Off, she had small theatrical appearances. In 1976, she made her Off-Broadway debut in the production of Vanities. She continued to work in film and on stage throughout the 1970s and early 1980s, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Play in 1983 for her role in “Night, Mother. », As well as an Obie Award in 1988 for her. role in Frankie and Johnny in Clair de Lune. Kathy Bates’ portrayal of Annie Wilkes in the heartbreaking psychological thriller Misery (1990), which won her the Oscar for Best Actress, marked her breakthrough in Hollywood. Her lead role in Dolores Claiborne’s The Waterboy (1998), as well as minor appearances in Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) and Titanic, earned her even more acclaim. Bates was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her roles in Primary Colors (1998), About Schmidt (2002) and Richard Jewell. Kathy Bates received 14 Emmy nominations for her television work, including two for her major role in the NBC series Harry’s Law (201112). She received the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Delphine LaLaurie in this third season of American Horror Story, as well as the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a film for her role as Delphine. LaLaurie here on the ninth season of Two and a Half Men (2012). She was particularly praised for her performance as Miss Hannigan in Annie’s 1999 television adaptation. Many episodes of HBO’s Six Feet Under (200103), as well as the TV movie Ambulance Girl, are among her credentials. director. After his diagnosis in 2003, Bates battled ovarian cancer. She reported on Twitter in September 2012 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer two months previously and subsequently had a double mastectomy. Bates revealed via a pre-recorded voice in the 2014 New York Walk for Lymphedema & Lymphatic Diseases that she had lymphedema in both arms following her double mastectomy. Bates had become that year national spokesperson for lymphedema and chair of the honorary council of the Lymphatic Education & Research Network. Kathy Bates joined the activists on a day of lobbying on Capitol Hill on May 11, 2018, hoping to gain legislative support for additional research funding. Read also: What is David Fincher’s Net Worth?

