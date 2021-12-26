Daniel Elena Lopez, 24-year-old assault suspect killed by LAPD in North Hollywood on Thursday, had a long criminal history – CBS Los Angeles

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) Man shot dead by police in a North Hollywood store in Burlington an attack that also killed an innocent 14-year-old passerby had an extensive criminal history which included an arrest and a guilty plea just over a year ago for domestic assault and battery and absconding from the police.

Coroner officials on Friday identified the suspect, as well as the 14-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet fired by an officer from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shopping with her mother for a quinceaera dress and inside a locker room when she was apparently hit by the ball.

The officer who fired the shot that killed Orellana-Peralta has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, police said on Friday.

Police were called to the Burlington store at 12121 Victory Blvd., near Laurel Canyon Boulevard, at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call to 911 from a person who said they heard gunshots and said they were fought inside the store, according to the LAPD.

As officers answered the call, the LAPD received additional reports of a possible active shooter, said Captain Stacy Spell.

As officers responded, they arrived at this location and began a search for a suspect, Spell said. While searching for a suspect, officers encountered an individual who was assaulting another and a shootout involving an officer occurred.

The suspect was shot in the chest, police said. He was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroners’ Office as 24-year-old Daniel Elena Lopez.

LAPD deputy chief Dominic Choi said that during a subsequent search, police found a hole in part of the drywall that was in front of the officer or officers who opened fire on the suspect.

We went behind (the wall), and it turned out to be a changing room up there, Choi said. We were able to locate a 14 year old woman who was found deceased in this locker room.

When asked if the girl was shot by police, Choi replied, “As a preliminary matter, we think this round was a round of officers.

Choi said it was not clear if the suspect was armed.

We couldn’t find a weapon, he said. However, until the coroner arrives and we do a full search for the suspect, it won’t be final. But so far, we haven’t located a gun.

Officers found a steel or metal cable lock, a very heavy lock, near the suspect who may have been used in the assault, Choi said.

A woman who was assaulted by the suspect when police arrived was taken to hospital in an unknown condition. She was seen in video footage of the scene loaded into an ambulance, awake but bloody.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Elena Lopez was convicted of auto theft, carrying a loaded gun in public, and carrying a gun as a criminal.

The newspaper also reported that he was arrested in the San Fernando Valley in August 2020 and charged with domestic assault, theft of a car and reckless flight from the police, later pleading guilty to domestic assault and injury and flight from the police and sentenced to two years in state prison.

A state Corrections spokesperson declined to disclose the history of Elena Lopez’s engagement to The Times, citing the ongoing investigation into the North Hollywood shooting.

This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for all involved, said LAPD leader Michel Moore, who was out of town with his family but informed of the shooting, said stated in a press release.

I am deeply sorry for the loss of the life of this young girl and know that there are no words that can ease the unimaginable pain for the family. My commitment is to conduct a thorough, complete and transparent investigation into the circumstances leading up to this tragedy and to provide as much information as possible to the family and the public, the chief added.

Moore said he had made a video of the critical incident from the scene which was due to be released by Monday. The release will include 911 calls, radio transmissions, body worn videos and any surveillance video collected.

Moore told The Times it didn’t appear the officer who fired the shot knew there was anyone behind or was looking at anyone other than the suspect and a wall, but said that every aspect of what had happened and why would be analyzed by LAPD investigators.

The LAPD Family Liaison works closely with the Mayors Crisis Intervention Team and City Councilor Monica Rodriguez to provide assistance to 14-

family of one-year-old girls, a department official said.

The Force’s investigation division and the Inspector General’s office were both at the scene to investigate, Choi said.

The California Department of Justice Southern California Police Shooting Investigation Team has also been deployed to the scene of the shooting and continues to investigate under the terms of a draft law signed last year by Governor Gavin Newsom which came into force on July 1. General Rob Bonta announced.

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be forwarded to the Special Prosecutions Section of the California Department of Justice within the Criminal Law Division for independent review.

Two things I promise is to be deliberate and thorough, and to be completely transparent, Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Friday. It’s what everyone deserves, that we get to the bottom of what happened and share it with the audience. It’s just a horrible, horrible tragedy.

On Saturday, the League of United Citizens of Latin America criticized the shooting.

It is indefensible that trained Los Angeles police officers were able to open fire at a crowded store during the height of Christmas shopping without first knowing for sure whether the suspect was armed. Also, were they thinking of the danger of their actions for innocent passers-by? Otherwise, they should have, and no apologies or words of regret will bring Valentina back! said LULAC National President Domingo Garcia.

Everything about their academic training is supposed to teach them to consider the worst-case scenario before they draw their service revolvers. Equally disturbing is that this incident is only the latest in a string of recent LAPD shootings involving Latinos. It’s obvious that the days of shooting first, then asking questions are coming back again in one of the country’s largest law enforcement agencies, Garcia continued.