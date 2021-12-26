Mumbai: extortion offer by fake BCN agents, the actor ends his life; two arrested





Two men were arrested on Saturday by Amboli police for allegedly posing as officers from the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) and demanding Rs 20 lakh from an actor after catching her and her friends, during a raid during a rave party at the Santacruz hotel (west).

Police said the 28-year-old actor, who worked in Bhojpuri films and was a tenant in Jogeshwari (west), committed suicide at his residence on December 23 when threatened by the accused. After the woman’s death, her friend told the police about her ordeal. Amboli police took suo motu action and registered an FIR in the case. Police learned that the woman recently attended a party with three friends at a hotel, where two men posing as BCN agents approached them and told them they were to be arrested for drinking. drug. The deceased and her friends got scared and asked them to fix the problem. The accused demanded Rs 40 lakh and ultimately paid Rs 20 lakh, an officer said. The friend told police the actor had fallen into a depression and was very tense about organizing such a sum. Police were further informed that one of the actor’s friends, Asir Kazi, who was partying with her, was also part of the extortion racket. Suraj Pardesi (32) and Pravin Walimbe (28) were arrested for posing as BCN agents. Police said Kazi and another defendant could not be located. An FIR has been registered under Articles 306 (incitement to suicide), 170 (character of an official), 420 (deception), 384, 388 and 389 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120 B (association of criminals) of the IPC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-extortion-bid-by-fake-ncb-officers-actor-ends-life-two-arrested-7690554/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

