In “Parallel Mothers”, Almodvar attaches unruly passions to women and familyExBulletin





Filmmaker Pedro Almodvar takes a long and colorful look at motherhood in his melodrama Parallel mothers, with Penlope Cruz.





ELISSA NADWORNY, HOST: Filmmaker Pedro Almodovar has collaborated with actress Penelope Cruz on seven films over the past 25 years, but making the last one has been difficult. “Parallel Mothers” was filmed entirely during the pandemic. It tells the intimate story of two women who give birth on the same day. And critic Bob Mondello says there are other parallels – political ones, too. BOB MONDELLO, BYLINE: The film opens with the shutter click of a camera. Janis, played by Penelope Cruz, is a photographer who shoots a magazine about a forensic anthropologist. As it turns out, his tomb excavation work fits a project in Janice’s hometown. During the Spanish Civil War, the fascists executed their opponents, including his great-grandfather, and dumped their bodies in anonymous mass graves. When Franco became dictator, the graves were left untouched for decades. The city now wants to exhume them. She wonders if he would use his influence to help make it happen. (EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “PARALLEL MOTHERS”) PENELOPE CRUZ: (Like Janis, speaking Spanish). MONDELLO: After she explains herself, he says, yes, although it will take time. Their relationship, however, heats up on the spot. And nine months later, Janis is in the maternity ward, comforting a teenage girl who shares her room. (EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “PARALLEL MOTHERS”) CRUZ: (Like Janis, speaking Spanish). MONDELLO: Both, she notes, are single mothers. (EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “PARALLEL MOTHERS”) CRUZ: (Like Janis, speaking Spanish). MONDELLO: “Mine was an accident, but I’m happy,” she said to the teenager. Ana’s accident … (EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “PARALLEL MOTHERS”) MILENA SMIT: (Like Ana, speaking Spanish). MONDELLO: … It was a less happy occasion. But later in the day, as the two women give birth, the joy is shared. (EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “PARALLEL MOTHERS”) CRUZ: (Like Janis, speaking Spanish). SMIT: (Like Ana, speaking Spanish). MONDELLO: Filmmaker Pedro Almodovar makes melodramas – exuberant, colorful – even this hospital ward has vivid hues – and invariably filled with unruly passions. In this case, he’s tied the passions to women, family, and the not-so-twisted after twist in a plot that puts Ana and Janice through multiple rings. Cruz has never been so vital. Almadovar seems to set her free like no other director does. Newcomer Milena Smit appears hurt but stronger than she thinks, as Almodovar regulars around her serve the chaos of life. The title “Parallel Mothers” is a bit of a red herring. Parallel lines never meet. These mothers converge in all kinds of weird ways – so do their mothers, including Ana’s distant and uninvolved mother who pretends to be apolitical, a dodge that won’t fly in a film aimed at bonding the daughters in the cribs. and the great-grandfathers in the graves, no parallels, just connections, with mothers always at the center. I am Bob Mondello. Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

