LAPD tactics examined after fatal locker room shooting

Shortly after Los Angeles Police killed a teenage girl by shooting a suspect at a North Hollywood clothing store on Thursday, Albert Corado began receiving text messages from friends and jumped on the phone with his father to deal with it. together the familiar emotions.

The similarities to the deadly LAPD shooting of his 27-year-old sister, Melyda Mely Corado, while working at a Trader Joes in Silver Lake in July 2018, were clear, he said, and infuriating.

To think, more than three years after what happened to Mely, that there has been no change in the way the police deal with these situations just shows the police have no desire to change, Corado said . They use deadly force pretty much whenever they feel like it.

Much of the deadly LAPD shooting of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta, who was at the Burlington store with her mother trying on dresses for a quinceaera when she was shot through a wall of a cloakroom is unclear on Christmas Eve.

But it has already sparked widespread angst and outrage, especially in a year in which shootings by Los Angeles police officers have increased after years of decline. The violence also prompted scrutiny of the tactics used by the officers who responded and whether there were ways to defuse the situation without opening fire or at least not endangering Valentina.

Two things I promise is to be deliberate and thorough, and to be completely transparent, Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Friday. This is what everyone deserves as we get to the bottom of what happened and share [it] with the public. It’s just a horrible, horrible tragedy.

Many questions arose in the bustling North Hollywood shopping district where the shooting took place on Friday.

How can they shoot like crazy? asked Graciela Cornejo, 70, who lives nearby and stood outside the store on Friday as workers inside vacuumed and swept up the broken glass. How can they shoot crazy people like that?

They are trained for all of this, Cornejo said of the officers. I can not understand.

Edwin Arroyo, Nancys’ cleaning services supervisor, spent Friday morning cleaning up the broken glass near the front doors before heading to the second-floor locker rooms. There, he said, was blood on a wall, on a cream-colored dress left on a hanger, and on more than a dozen other items that he called a horrific scene.

I don’t know how many shots there were, he said, but there was a lot of blood.

After rolling a trash can full of the dress and other items outside, Arroyo said he was going home. Once there, he said, he was planning on hugging his own daughters.

The little girl was trying on a dress, he said darkly. Parents never imagined that their daughter would die here.

Police said officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon in the store on the 12100 block of Victory Boulevard at around 11:45 a.m., and shortly thereafter shot the suspect a short distance from a woman. whom he had assaulted and who suffered from various injuries and bleeding.

The man, identified by the Los Angeles County Coroners’ Office on Friday as Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, was fatally shot in the chest. The unidentified woman he allegedly assaulted was taken to hospital for treatment.

It was only after the shooting, as they searched the store for additional victims or suspects, that officers found Valentina, who had been hit by an officers’ bullet that had pierced a wall near Elena Lopez and hit her in a locker room, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A heavy metal lock was recovered near Elena Lopez, police said, but no weapon. A video posted online appeared to show a man smashing a store front window with a lock on a chain, then entering the store shortly before several police vehicles arrived and officers began walking towards the entrance with unsheathed rifles and projectile launchers.

Police and city officials said video of the store and officers’ body cameras would be released on Monday, and the investigation and review of the shooting would be thorough and fair. They asked the public to be patient while the detectives do their job of investigating the case.

Critics say they’ve heard the same thing before and it never changes the fact that LAPD agents are empowered to draw their guns too quickly and shoot too freely, especially when faced with suspects who don’t have no weapons of their own or seem mentally ill or intoxicated.

In a year in which LAPD agents shot dead 37 people, 17 of them fatally, such questions have become increasingly common. While these numbers represent a significant drop from peaks of more than 100 police shootings per year in the early 1990s, they represent a significant increase from the 27 people shot dead by the LAPD, including seven fatally, in 2020, and the 26 shot, 12 fatally, in 2019.

An LAPD estimate earlier this year, when police shot dead 30 people, said about a third of them showed signs of mental illness at the time. In recent years, officers have also shot suspects at distances much further than they realized from themselves, and when unarmed, according to investigations.

There has been a lot of debate about whether there are better tactics for treating people with mental illness, including the use of trained medical clinicians alongside agents. Some have wondered why police are trained to shoot people with knives or blunt objects from a distance, and why officers cannot shoot people in the legs to prevent them from approaching rather than in the center of their body, where they are trained to aim.

It is not clear if the suspect in the Burlington case had any mental issues.

Often in recent years, LAPD reviews have revealed that officers have violated policy in the way they approach a situation or position themselves in relation to suspects, even in cases where the shots they have fired were subsequently considered justified. In some cases, the shots themselves have been excluded from the policy. Sanctions for such violations have been imposed, although rarely made public.

In other cases, officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing even when they caused damage to people who were in the immediate vicinity of an incident, as was the case in the shooting of Mely Corado, a director of Trader Joes who was fatally shot by LAPD agents chasing and exchanging gunshots with a suspect outside his store.

Police Chief Michel R. Moore and the Police Commission have determined that the two officers who opened fire during the encounter that killed Corado were justified in doing so, given the threat posed by the gunman. they were suing and prosecutors for the former Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey determined that they had committed no crime.

The murder, which devastated the Corados family, enraged activists and raised concerns about police tactics across the city, then appeared to be glossed over by some of the same officials who called it a tragedy, his brother said. .

Albert Corado, who is running to overthrow City Councilor Mitch OFarrell in City District 13 in part to gain more leverage to force change in the police force, said he was now worried the same would happen with the murder of Valentinas.

There is not a lot of will within the LAPD for them to change and there is not a lot of will at the town hall, within the municipal government, to hold the police accountable, he said. -he declares. This gives the green light to the police to continue to do so.

The Valentinas family could not be reached for comment on Friday. As of Friday, the LAPD had not identified the officers who opened fire on the Burlington. A woman who opened the door at Elena Lopez’s North Hollywood home on Friday declined to comment.

Records show Elena Lopez was previously convicted of car theft, carrying a loaded gun in public and carrying a gun as a criminal. He was arrested by LAPD agents in the San Fernando Valley in August 2020 and charged with household battery, car theft and reckless escape from police, according to records.

He pleaded guilty to domestic violence and police flight charges and was sentenced to two years in state prison. He was also convicted in Glendale in 2020 of stealing a car and identity theft and sentenced to 141 days in jail in the county, records show.

In June, Elena Lopez was transferred from the Los Angeles County jail to the custody of the state prison system. Dana Simas, spokesperson for the prison service, refused to disclose her engagement history, citing the LAPD investigation.

At the Burlington store on Friday, strangers came to pay their respects and lay flowers.

As the rain began to fall, 22-year-old Leila Murca and her mother Linda ran to leave white roses in front of a flickering candle outside the store.

As a mom, I just wanted to leave flowers, said Linda Murca. My heart truly goes to mom during this difficult time.

Times editor Melanie Mason contributed to this report.