Hollywood rewind | Disturbia: a thrilling film led by a fit Shia LaBeouf





Shia LaBeouf has acted in many films, but my earliest memory of seeing him perform is in DJ Caruso’s 2007 film Disturbia. I remember watching it on CD and feeling a wave of shiver mixed with fear. Since, LaBeouf has been in the news a lot more for his controversial antics that its work. While he’s starred in better movies than this (Fury, Nymphomaniac Vol I, American Honey, Honey Boy, and The Peanut Butter Falcon), Disturbia has really shown his talent and potential.

The film had a good cast, LaBeouf and David Morse really suited their roles with the T. What also played in favor of the film was the way it was shot. It works both as a 2007 film and as a current commentary on voyeurism, essentially tracking down and recording every little thing you do out of boredom. The story revolves around a high school student Kale (Shia), who was sentenced to house arrest after assaulting his teacher. With nothing to do and plenty of time to kill, Kale begins to randomly spy on his neighbors, one of whom is a pretty girl and the other is an aging man with a mysterious aura around him. Now, one fine day, after he befriends his crush and sits idly in his room with his best friend, the trio decide to do more harassment. Later, Kale realizes that maybe he saw something dangerous. So, should he follow his instincts? Or is his loneliness getting the better of him? Renowned executive producer and filmmaker Steven Spielberg apparently picked LaBeouf himself for the role. And as it happened, the actor did the final cut. Morse, who played the Mysterious Neighbor, apparently didn't speak to any of the actors during the filming of the film as he didn't want to be influenced by his interactions with the younger ones. The IMDb Q&A page quotes Shia as saying, "When we finished filming he was very nice. But he's an actor of method, and as long as we were filming, he didn't say a word to us. (SPOILER) The result: We get a deadly villain with a menacing, terrifying aura about him. Meanwhile, Carrie-Anne Moss, unlike her Matrix films, didn't have much to do here as she was painted as a young mother figure, slightly exhausted and concerned about Shia's character. There's a very Hitchcock feel to the movie too, with its use of the voyeuristic angle and a constant underlying creepy feeling that something bad is lurking just behind the proverbial curtain. And it makes sense to have that Disturbia vibe since it was apparently modeled on the rear window. Upon release, the film received acclaim for its lead performance and made a good box office profit. You can rent Disturbia on Google Play.

