New Year’s thoughts on the Order of Good Times





By Susan Anderson-Khleif This New Year, I’ll be looking for thoughts on good times rather than resolutions. My beloved Baheej was big on New Year’s resolutions. Every year we actually wrote them down in our notebooks to formalize them beforehand, so that they were ready to go on January 1st. But what Baheej really did was use New Years Day to reflect on the past year and anticipate the new year to come. We would think of all the good times past and to come. He had a way of looking for the positive and enjoying life along the way. On a trip to Nova Scotia, Baheej discovered the Order of the Good Times and thought it was a wonderful idea. So we signed up and got membership certificates. There was no cost – just a welcome gesture for visitors staying at least three days. The history of this tradition dates back to 1606, when French explorers and cartographers established a small community in Nova Scotia. They had a terrible first winter with illnesses, bad food and great boredom. In the spring, the group leader invoked what is apparently a long French way of dealing with dark winters – good food and togetherness. He established the Order of Good Times, where he appointed a Grand Master every day of the week. It was the grandmaster’s responsibility to provide a dinner or feast that day by hunting or finding any food possible in the woods, providing any music or entertainment possible, and inviting everyone to an evening meal. and a happy reunion. Well it worked and as far as I know it’s still part of Nova Scotia culture. Modern day visitors can enroll in the Order of the Good Times. I think we got our certificates getting off the boat! Or maybe when we left. I still have these membership certificates. The visitor just has to accept four things: • To have a good time. • Remember us fondly. • Talk about us nicely. • To come back. It was a wonderful vacation. We arrived in Halifax. We got our car aboard the overnight ship from Portland Maine so once we landed we drove everywhere and mostly along the coast to historic Digby. Beautiful. We saw chipped scallops on the pier right next to the fishing boats, then headed to one of the many restaurants nearby to eat these scallops within minutes of being freshly caught and peeled. These were the biggest and most delicious scallops you have ever seen or tasted! Quite an experience. We have explored a lot. Sometimes the road had just ended so we had to turn around and come back where we came from. It was quite an adventure. So the point is, this year it will be “good times reflections” instead of resolutions. My first thoughts will be to relive this Nova Scotia experience with my beloved Baheej. Good year! • Susan Anderson-Khleif of Sleepy Hollow has a PhD in Family Sociology from Harvard, has taught at Wellesley College and is a retired Motorola executive. Contact her at [email protected] or check out her blog longtermgrief.tumblr.com. See previous columns at www.dailyherald.com/topics/Anderson-Kleif-Susan.

