Hollywood ignores awakening bombs, continues to push activists’ agenda

Hollywood knows how to send a message, but it can be slow to read.

The industry launched a flurry of anti-war films during President George W. Bush’s presidency. The films criticized the war in Iraq, with the president and even American soldiers fighting overseas.

Each bombed at the box office, some dramatically.

Eventually, the industry realized that it should stop making films that audiences clearly didn’t want to see. And, over time, a few pro-military films like Lonely survivor and American sniper reached theaters.

They were both hits, with Sniper accumulate a remarkable $ 350 million in the United States.

Something similar is happening regarding the new Hollywood awakened. The industry has released a slew of progressive reboots, sequels, remakes, and originals in recent years. Think:

Charlie’s Angels

Long Shot

Late at night

Booksmart

Terminator: Dark Fate

And just like that

West Side Story

No time to die

Some of the aforementioned films were also woke up as announced. Others featured an aggressively awakened marketing campaign, but the content itself did not fully reflect this framing. The movie 007 No time to die is a prime example.

Each entry has proven, to varying degrees, unsuccessful. No time to die has scored well abroad, but has seen its box office fortunes plummet in the United States compared to recent Bond releases.

And just like that won some harsh criticism following her December 9 debut, while co-star Cynthia Nixon essentially mocks source material in press interviews.

West Side Story won a anemic $ 10.5 million on its opening weekend, well below expectations considering the PI involved as well as the man behind the camera, Oscar winner Steven Spielberg. The media push for the films has focused on the precise racial cast of the films, the lack of english subtitles for some scenes in Spanish and pushing back the footage from the source material.

(The media, as always, amplifies wake-up messages.)

Most recent Terminator and Charlie’s Angels the films, both box office failures, essentially crushed their respective franchises.

Awakened marketing often alienates moviegoers. This isn’t the only factor behind the aforementioned hiccups, but it clearly played a role.

And Hollywood has no intention of stopping.

Barbara Broccoli, who oversees the lucrative James Bond franchise, woke up 100% in a recent interview. Broccoli, asked by podcaster if Bond’s next actor can be non-binary, suggested that the casting choice was not out of the question.

Who knows, I think it’s open, you know? We just have to find the right actor, the producer told Anna Smith on the Girls at the cinema Podcast.

This response may have prevented a wave of rage on social media from the usual suspects. Or, it reflects the future of the franchise, which has lost fans via its stark tone and progressive marketing. Additionally, we still don’t know who James Bond’s next actor will be, which means the franchise needs to keep its core base first and foremost.

These comments hardly do the trick.

Meanwhile, the next iteration of the classic Snow White character can be hard to recognize, according to the starlet attached to the project.

Rachel Zegler, the West Side Story alum cast as main character, assured BuzzFeed the new version would reflect modern times.

There isn’t much to say about it other than the fact that Snow White has been constantly criticized even though she is the original Disney Princess and we love her so much, but criticized for only existing for one. prince, to exist only to be saved. I think our director, Marc Webb, and everyone who’s working on this movie really took his narrative and turned it into something a lot stronger. And I’m very, very excited to be able to bring this to life.

Amazon’s recent Cinderella update turned out to be so aggressively awakened even liberal movie critics trashed it.

Will the new Snow White suffer the same fate?

More importantly, when will studios, marketers, and Hollywood stars realize that pushing the awakened agenda can, in fact, push audiences far, far?

[Cross-posted from Hollywood in Toto]