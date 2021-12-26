Los Angeles police shot gunman and injured gunman on Christmas Eve





LOS ANGELES (AP) Los Angeles Police gunned down a gunman on Christmas Eve in the San Fernando Valley just a day after an officer shot dead a 14-year-old girl when the police fired at an assault suspect and a bullet went through the wall and hit the girl while she was in the dressing room of a clothing store. The man, whose name has not been released, was listed in critical condition on Friday, according to Twitter posts from the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations Division. The division could not be reached on Saturday for further details. The man’s shooting in the San Fernando Valley on Friday marks the 37th time that LAPD agents have shot dead 17 people, including the teenager and the assault suspect in 2021, according to the Los Angeles Times. These numbers mark a dramatic increase in the number of cases where officers have shot or killed people in one of the past two years, 27 people have been shot and 7 of them have been killed by LA police in during the year 2020. In 2019, officers shot dead 26 people, killing 12. 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta and assault suspect Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, were fatally shot Thursday morning at a store in Burlington, North Hollywood, in the Valley of San Fernando. Officers responded to the store following reports of an assault and gunfire Thursday morning. They found a woman with moderate to severe injuries. Lopez was shot and died in the store, but one of the bullets went through drywall behind him and killed Orellana-Peralta, who was in a locker room with his mother, police said. No firearms were found at the scene; only a heavy metal cable lock was found near Lopez. LAPD chief Michel Moore has pledged a thorough, full and transparent investigation into the shooting and said video of the critical incident that will include calls to 911, a body camera and other videos will be released. ‘here Monday. On Christmas Eve in the Reseda neighborhood about 10 miles west of the North Hollywood scene, officers responded to several reports of a man with a gun a few blocks from the police station on closest around 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the LAPD tweets. Witnesses told police they saw the man shooting in the air, the tweets said. Officers found the man still armed, authorities said, and he allegedly did not follow orders to drop the weapon. At least one police officer opened fire and the man was shot. Investigators recovered a weapon from the scene and no police were injured. Further details were not immediately available.

