Pianists deliver soothing music amid the hustle and bustle of airport vacations





DENVER (KMGH) – Denver International Airport has had a change of scenery for the holidays as pianists deliver beautiful, soothing music amid the hustle and bustle. On one of the busiest travel days of the year, the sounds of the airport tend to be the squealing of wheels and the hum of people rushing to their doors. Being a traveler myself, I know how numb you can be pulling suitcases, looking at boards, going from point A to point B without really feeling it, said Danny Showers. So during the holidays, Showers goes to the airport to do what he does best. Provide dynamic entertainment for travelers, Showers said. People react so favorably to playing music, Christmas music and everything. Five hours a day for 10 days, Showers and other pianists performed for some of their larger audiences. Just with time running out… it turns out that there are about 1.4 million people traveling through this main part here, he said. And travelers appreciate it. I walked in and saw the Christmas decorations and got to enjoy the atmosphere a bit more, said Grant Dampier. He’s at the airport to pick up his grandmother. We had a live performance that we don’t see all the time. Providing entertainment to travelers is rewarding for showers. Every song they applaud. It’s better than any paycheck, Showers says. Showers began playing music at the age of seven in his hometown of Passaic, New Jersey. His website also says he has performed at major hotels and country clubs around the world. One of the highlights of his career is performing at the Palace of Versailles in Paris for hundreds of international diplomatic dignitaries. Copyright 2021 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

